CBP Port of Champlain Employees Donate More than Seven Tons of Food during Feds Feed Families Campaign

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) employees at the Champlain Port of Entry participated in the annual Feds Feed Families campaign and donated 14,410 pounds of food to the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity (JCEO) in Plattsburgh, New York.

The Feds Feed Families campaign is an annual government-wide food drive, which encourages employees from all federal departments and agencies to give food, services and time to food banks and pantries. Thus far in 2022, more than 8 million pounds of food has been donated nationwide through the federal campaign. CBP donated just over 33,000 pounds, highlighting the Port of Champlain who solely donated almost half of that total.

More than 14,000 Lbs of food collected by Employees at the Port of Champlain, N.Y.

Since June, the Port of Champlain employees found unique and fun ways to support this initiative. They had chili cookoffs, pie in the face games, and a friendly competition between their passenger, cargo, and tactical teams to see who could raise the most donations. The cargo and passenger teams were even in raising approximately 2,500 pounds of food each, but it was the tactical team that took the win with over 9,400 pounds of food collected. Collectively, 14,410 pounds of food was donated to the JCEO and the staff was beyond grateful for this overwhelming act of generosity.

“I could not be prouder of our employees for giving back to our community that we are all a part of,” said Champlain Port Director Steven Bronson. “It was beyond inspiring to witness the creative ways our team came together to support this amazing initiative enhancing food security and helping those facing difficult times.  The Port of Champlain employees truly made a difference in making this year’s Feds Feed Families campaign a huge success.”   

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

