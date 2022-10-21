National Assembly approves appointments of senior Gov't positions

VIETNAM, October 21 - HÀ NỘI — The 15th National Assembly adopted resolutions approving the relieving of Trần Sỹ Thanh from his position as State Auditor General, and Nguyễn Văn Thể from Minister of Transport in the 2021-2026 tenure, during the ongoing fourth session in Hà Nội on Friday morning.

All 472 deputies present at the session, equivalent to 94.78 per cent of the total legislators voted yes to relieve Thanh from the post while 459 out of 463 legislators attending the session, equivalent to 92.17 per cent of the total number, agreed to relieve Thể via a secret ballot.

According to a Decision dated July 14, the Politburo decided to relieve Thanh from his position as Secretary of the State Audit Office’s Party Affairs Committee and assign him to participate in the Executive Committee, the Standing Board and hold the position of Deputy Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure. He was later elected as Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee for the 2021-2026 tenure.

In the afternoon sitting, with 459 out of 460 approval votes, equivalent to 92.17 per cent of the total number of deputies, the NA passed a resolution electing Ngô Văn Tuấn, member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy State Auditor General in charge of the State Audit Office of Việt Nam, as State Auditor General for the 2021-2026 tenure.

With 434 out of 458 lawmakers present at the event voting yes, the legislature also ratified resolutions ratifying the appointments of Đào Hồng Lan, member of the Party Central Committee and Acting Minister of Health, as Minister of Health for the 2021-2026 tenure, and member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Điện Biên Provincial Party Committee Nguyễn Văn Thắng as Minister of Transport for the 2021-2026 tenure.

Also on Friday afternoon, the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Central Agencies' Bloc announced the Politburo's decision to relieve former Minister of Transport Nguyễn Văn Thể from the position of Secretary of the Ministry of Transport's Party Civil Affairs Committee to hold the post of Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Agencies' Bloc for the 2020-2025 tenure. — VNS