Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 77% Increase In Net Earnings

/EIN News/ -- CHINO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Net earnings for the third quarter of 2022, were $1.3 million, or an increase of 77.2%, as compared with earnings of $718 thousand for the same quarter last year. Net earnings per basic and diluted share were $0.48 for the third quarter of 2022, and $0.27 for the same quarter last year.

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The third quarter of 2022 marks a new record for the Company with total Deposits, total Revenue, and Net Earnings all reaching new record highs. The Bank’s value proposition remains very strong, and we continue to attract new customers every month.

Though the economy is showing signs of possible weakening, so far, we have not experienced a significant down-turn in credit quality. At the end of the quarter, the Bank had only one delinquent loan, no in-process foreclosures, and no OREO.”

Financial Condition

At September 30, 2022, total assets were $416.6 million, an increase of $38.1 million or 10.1% over $378.5 million at December 31, 2021. Total deposits increased by $37.0 million or 11.6% to $355.9 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $318.9 million as of December 31, 2021. At September 30, 2022, the Company’s core deposits represent 98% of the total deposits.

Gross loans increased by 1.2% or $3.7 million as of September 30, 2022 to $178.3 million as compared with $176.2 million at December 31, 2021. The Bank had two non-performing loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and one non-performing loan as of December 31, 2021.   OREO properties remained at zero as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 respectively.

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $3.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and $2.5 million for the same quarter last year. Average interest-earning assets were $393.5 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $160.2 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.33% for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $334.5 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $145.6 million, yielding a net interest margin of 2.91% for the third quarter of 2021.

Non-interest income totaled $608.3 thousand for the third quarter of 2022, or an increase of 11.7% as compared with $544.6 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. The majority of the increase was attributed to service charges on deposit accounts.

General and administrative expenses were $2.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and $1.8 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $1.1 million for the same period last year.

Income tax expense was $506.5 thousand which represents an increase of $233 thousand or 44% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $273.4 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2022 and 2021 were approximately 28.5% and 27.6% respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Contact: Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO or Melinda M. Milincu, Senior Vice President and CFO, Chino Commercial Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, CA. 91710, (909) 393-8880.

  CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP
  CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
  September 30, 2022 and 2021
   
    September 30, 2022
 		  December 31, 2021
    (unaudited)   (audited)
  ASSETS:      
  Cash and due from banks $ 57,195,216     $ 135,593,445  
  Federal funds sold   -       -  
  Total cash and cash equivalents   57,195,216       135,593,445  
         
  Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   -       -  
  Investment securities available for sale   6,224,948       40,270,538  
  Investment securities held to maturity   160,080,875       12,435,291  
  Total investments   166,305,823       52,705,829  
  Loans      
  Construction   1,223,140       414,072  
  Real estate   145,313,932       125,894,826  
  Commercial   31,635,685       48,133,781  
  Installment   132,776       1,741,267  
  Gross loans   178,305,533       176,183,946  
  Unearned fees and discounts   (561,576 )     (1,419,084 )
  Loans net of unearned fees and discount   177,743,957       174,764,862  
  Allowance for loan losses   (4,078,299 )     (3,888,480 )
  Net loans   173,665,658       170,876,382  
         
  Fixed assets, net   5,695,525       5,897,342  
  Accrued interest receivable   1,022,524       877,104  
  Stock investments, restricted, at cost   2,045,200       7,871,339  
  Bank-owned life insurance   8,007,214       2,045,200  
  Other assets   2,661,018       2,647,812  
  Total assets $ 416,598,178     $ 378,514,453  
         
  LIABILITIES:      
  Deposits      
  Non-interest bearing $ 219,895,119     $ 195,274,304  
  Interest bearing      
  NOW and money market   93,212,934       85,144,889  
  Savings   31,908,897       25,147,965  
  Time deposits less than $250,000   7,913,244       3,695,546  
  Time deposits of $250,000 or greater   2,920,458       9,616,481  
  Total deposits   355,850,652       318,879,185  
         
  Accrued interest payable   179,785       130,327  
  Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)   15,000,000       15,000,000  
  Accrued expenses & other payables   1,573,362       1,817,705  
  Subordinated debt   10,000,000       10,000,000  
  Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust   3,093,000       3,093,000  
  Total liabilities   385,696,799       348,920,217  
         
  SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
         
         
  Common stock, authorized 10,000,000 shares with no par value, issued and outstanding 2,676,799 shares at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.   10,502,558       10,502,557  
  Retained earnings   22,964,278       19,556,872  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)   (2,565,457 )     (465,193 )
  Total shareholders' equity   30,901,379       29,594,236  
  Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 416,598,178     $ 378,514,453  
         


CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
               
  For the three months ended   For the nine months ended
  September 30   September 30
    2022     2021     2022     2021
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)
Interest income              
Interest and fee income on loans $ 2,289,166   $ 2,458,482   $ 7,193,378   $ 7,643,426
Interest on federal funds sold and FRB deposits   315,415     42,915     490,324     83,015
Interest on time deposits in banks   -     -     -     -
Interest on investment securities   1,004,274     206,101     2,196,498     637,644
Total interest income   3,608,855     2,707,498     9,880,200     8,364,085
               
Interest Expense              
Interest on deposits   86,555     46,825     177,876     145,370
Other borrowings   222,041     207,096     641,264     486,770
Total interest expense   308,596     253,921     819,140     632,140
Net interest income   3,300,259     2,453,577     9,061,060     7,731,945
Provision for loan losses   100,000     185,000     150,000     555,000
               
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   3,200,259     2,268,577     8,911,060     7,176,945
               
Non-interest income              
Service charges on deposit accounts   454,030     394,024     1,307,511     1,133,360
Other miscellaneous income   78,877     81,984     209,346     223,760
Dividend income from restricted stock   28,693     25,903     90,379     72,928
Income from bank-owned life insurance   46,724     42,669     135,876     104,395
Total non-interest income   608,324     544,580     1,743,112     1,534,443
               
Non-interest expenses              
Salaries and employee benefits   1,266,765     1,092,730     3,702,106     3,173,864
Occupancy and equipment   166,159     153,998     478,881     461,912
Data and item processing   183,504     170,018     555,683     490,673
Advertising and marketing   21,952     29,035     106,939     91,121
Legal and professional fees   44,850     49,355     132,645     137,995
Regulatory assessments   56,630     37,761     145,727     107,801
Insurance   10,320     10,106     30,373     30,035
Directors' fees and expenses   32,160     31,920     96,360     97,080
Other expenses   247,373     246,677     647,176     753,192
Total non-interest expenses   2,029,713     1,821,600     5,895,890     5,343,673
Income before income tax expense   1,778,870     991,557     4,758,282     3,367,715
Income tax expense   506,530     273,434     1,350,354     943,711
Net income $ 1,272,340   $ 718,123   $ 3,407,928   $ 2,424,004
               
Basic earnings per share $ 0.48   $ 0.27   $ 1.27   $ 0.91
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.48   $ 0.27   $ 1.27   $ 0.91
               


    For the three months ended   For the nine months ended
    September 30   September 30
      2022       2021       2022       2021  
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                
(unaudited)                
Annualized return on average equity     16.62 %     10.71 %     15.22 %     12.03 %
Annualized return on average assets     1.23 %     0.80 %     1.13 %     0.93 %
Net interest margin     3.33 %     2.91 %     3.17 %     3.21 %
Core efficiency ratio     51.93 %     60.76 %     54.57 %     57.67 %
Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans     -0.008 %     -0.011 %     -0.03 %     -0.03 %
                 
AVERAGE BALANCES                
(thousands, unaudited)                
Average assets   $ 413,023     $ 360,266     $ 402,883     $ 346,155  
Average interest-earning assets   $ 393,530     $ 334,456     $ 382,177     $ 322,099  
Average gross loans   $ 176,252     $ 180,478     $ 175,436     $ 190,920  
Average deposits   $ 362,549     $ 311,254     $ 353,047     $ 298,413  
Average equity   $ 30,620     $ 26,830     $ 29,859     $ 26,867  
                 
                 
                 
CREDIT QUALITY   End of period        
(unaudited)   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021        
                 
Non-performing loans   $ 411,992     $ 115,434          
                 
Non-performing loans to total loans     0.23 %     0.07 %        
Non-performing loans to total assets     0.10 %     0.03 %        
Allowance for loan losses to total loans     2.29 %     2.21 %        
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO     0.23 %     0.07 %        
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans     989.90 %     3368.57 %        
                 
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS                
(unaudited)                
Shareholders equity to total assets     7.42 %     7.82 %        
Net loans to deposits     48.80 %     53.59 %        
Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits     61.79 %     61.24 %        
Total capital to total risk-weighted assets     23.53 %     18.30 %        
Tier 1 capital to total risk-weighted assets     27.18 %     20.16 %        
Company Leverage Ratio     8.85 %     8.84 %        

