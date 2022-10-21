Intermix Launches the INTERMIX Dream Closet for Holiday

Today Intermix announced the launch of the INTERMIX Dream Closet. To celebrate the Holiday season and Event Edit, INTERMIX is creating an immersive experience in its Meatpacking NYC store for the party season. INTERMIX is turning the space into a "Dream Closet" themed activation, curating a shop of covet-worthy shoes, bags, dresses, and more—from top brands like Aje, Jimmy Choo, Baobab, Gauge 81, Acler, Self-Portrait, Isabel Marant and more. The Dream Closet will also be shoppable online at www.intermixonline.com/style/style-stories/dream-closet/.

From October 22 – November 6, the Dream Closet will be taking over INTERMIX's Meatpacking Annex, located at 810 Washington St. in NYC. During the weekends, there will be rotating activations from 12-5PM, which include a pop-up shop by fine jewelry brand Stephanie Gottlieb, hand-drawn portraits by artist Deanna First, a Sugarfina candy bar, and complimentary hot chocolate. The schedule is as follows:

Saturday & Sunday, October 22-23: Stephanie Gottlieb Jewelry, Sugarfina Candy Bar

Saturday & Sunday, October 29-30: Stephanie Gottlieb Jewelry, Deanna First Portraits, Sugarfina Candy Bar

Saturday & Sunday, November 5-6: Deanna First Portraits, Sugarfina Candy Bar

To celebrate the launch of the collection, INTERMIX hosted a cocktail party at their Meatpacking store, sponsored by Casa Del Sol and DJ'd by Pamela Tick. Attendees included Christine Quinn, Kate Bock, Kelsey Merritt, Jacquelyn Jablonski, TINX, Zanna Roberts Rassi, Brooks Nader, Jessica Wang, Sai de Silva, and more.

"For the Holiday season, INTERMIX built its Dream Closet off our new favorite color – Y2K pink," says Divya Mathur, Chief Merchandising Officer. "Pink has been everywhere this season, but now it's no longer for millennials. We're excited to put our own spin on the color of the year, with Gen Z claiming the new pink a color of their own. We have a capsule of exclusive-to-INTERMIX pieces all in pink from some of our most exciting brands like Aje, Jimmy Choo, Baobab, Gauge 81, Acler, Self-Portrait, STAUD, Amina Muaddi and more that will all be available in our Dream Closet as well as online."

About INTERMIX

INTERMIX is a highly curated, omni-channel women's fashion business comprised of 29 boutiques with hyper-localized assortments and a rapidly growing e-commerce channel. The brand is known for curating the most sought-after styles from a compelling mix of both established and emerging designers. Founded in 1993, Intermix delivers a personalized shopping experience across both channels, with complimentary personal stylists on hand to work one-on-one with clients to create looks that make them feel confident and to make fashion fun and inspiring.

