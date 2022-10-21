Submit Release
Grant Applications Open to Provide Businesses with Technical Assistance, Access to Capital, and Flexible Work Space

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation today announced that applications for the Network Matching Grant Program are open through November 30, 2022 at 2PM. The program provides matching grants of at least $50,000 to eligible entities providing businesses with technical assistance, creating or expanding capital-access programs, and/or providing space to be used by businesses on flexible terms.

"We have seen the out-sized impact of efforts that meets businesses where they are—whether it means providing targeted technical assistance or access to new operating facilities or low-interest loans or grants," said Governor Dan McKee. "The Network Matching Grant program provides this type of targeted support and we're eager to see the types of applications that will emerge in this critical rebuilding year for Rhode Island's economy."

Network Matching Grant applications are open to Rhode Island non-profit organizations, for-profit organizations, institutions of higher education, and/or co-working space operators who are supporting advanced industries, opportunity industries, and local-serving industries in the state. This includes industries like life sciences, technology, defense, and the blue economy.

"We are at a critical juncture for Rhode Island's economy, and programs like the Network Matching Grant can help to catalyze and compound our economic comeback, as well as stand up programs that fill gaps in the support offered in our current ecosystem," said Rhode Island Secretary of Commerce Liz Tanner. "As an example, we have seen a recent gap in support for technology-related business growth, including fin tech and clean tech. The Network Matching Grants are a clear way to be able to support these and other priority industries."

The call for applications as well as the application itself can be found at commerceri.com/incentives/innovation-incentives.

