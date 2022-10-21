Focus Point Behavioral Health Announces Nationwide Franchise Sales Launch
New franchise partners are currently being vetted for new locations throughout the country.
With Focus Point an investor can have a perfect storm opportunity to make money and make a difference at the same time. Communities across America need what we offer.”BALTIMORE , MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Focus Point Behavioral Health has just announced its nationwide franchise sales launch.
The franchise entity, which is owned by Nicole Odom-Hardnett, MHS, and her husband, Thomas Hardnett Jr., completed development in 2022. The behavioral health organization initially chose to seek franchise development due to its impressive proven track record of success, according to Odom-Hardnett, who serves as President and CEO. While similar companies were closing their doors during the 2020 shutdowns, Focus Point continued to expand, proving the model’s strength and leading to the company’s decision to expand.
“The evidence of our ‘staying power’ was underscored during the COVID 19 Pandemic,” stated Odom-Hardnett. “Our success, coupled with our competing edge in the marketplace, let us know it was time to ‘capture the lightning in the bottle’ and duplicate our business model in key states across America.”
Currently found in Maryland and Texas, Odom-Hardnett points out the state rollout agenda for Focus Point will depend on research and development moving forward. “Our initial goal is to effectively duplicate our list of success factors so our franchise centers can have the same advantages that have allowed us to create profitable centers with power-packed community staying power,” stated Odom-Hardnett.
The brand offers a suite of behavioral health services for all populations. As such, Odom-Hardnett emphasizes the importance of the right franchise partners for the network. “This franchise opportunity is a good match for those who care about the community we serve. In our business, we meet people at their lowest point. The assistance we provide helps them transform into a better version of who they can become,” she said. “If you are an investor who can feel and see the intrinsic value of that transformation, I would say this is the investment for you.”
Franchise partners will find several ongoing support mechanisms in place at Focus Point, including training, operational guidance, and marketing resources.
“With Focus Point an investor can have a perfect storm opportunity to make money and make a difference at the same time. Communities across America need what we offer,” stated Odom-Hardnett. “Investors are looking for golden egg opportunities that shield them from unnecessary loss while providing them with an attractive ROI at a reduced risk. Our track records show that we are that perfect storm investment.”
Limited exclusive territories are available. Visit www.focuspointfranchising.com learn how you can join this growing behavioral health services franchise.
ABOUT Focus Point
Focus Point Behavioral Health is an accredited, full service behavioral health services organization that offers services for all people, including intensive outpatient substance abuse treatment, outpatient services, Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT), Psychiatric Rehabilitation Program (PRP) for adults and adolescents, Mental Health Therapy, Supportive Employment Services, and DUI/DWI Education. Additionally, the organization offers counseling, therapy, and mental health services for adults, children, adolescents and families. To find a Focus Point Behavioral Health location near year, visit www.focuspointbh.com. Interested entrepreneurs can visit www.focuspointfranchising.com for first steps of owning a franchise.
Nicole Odom-Hardnett, MHS
Focus Point Behavioral Health
+1 866-212-0189
info@focuspointbh.com