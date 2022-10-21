Fitness Franchise, Ace Force One, Announces New Location for Medford, Oregon
The company is seeking new franchisees across the US to fill its franchise network.
Our goal is to become one of the top 3 bootcamps in the country, eventually going international. Together, with our sales team and FMS, we hope to open around 50 studios in the next two years.”MEDFORD, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ace Force One, a unique fitness studio based out of Oregon, has just announced its first franchisee to join its network. Tarquin Daley signed for a new Ace Force one location that will cover Medford East Side.
— Ace Reed, Owner and CEO of Ace Force One
Ace Reed, Owner and CEO, is excited for Daley to join the team, who comes well qualified and who has extensive experience in the fitness space.
“Tarquin has a passion for fitness, great coaching skills, and wants to make an impact in his community. He saw how much AF1 had changed so many lives and wanted to become the owner of his own location. With our franchise, he is able to coach and train clients while also making a good income too,” stated Reed. “He has a long term girlfriend and family and wants to be able to be in a business where he can do the things he's most passionate about, while also thriving financially in AF1 bootcamps.”
Ace Force One first developed its fitness franchise model with Atlanta-based franchise consulting firm, FMS Franchise, kicking off sales in July. “We want to expand through all the major cities in the state of Oregon first. This is the root of where Ace Force One was founded and we want to go strong here before expanding into other state territories,” stated Reed.
Reed and his development team have their sights set on Eugene, Portland, Corvallis, and Bend in Oregon as some of the first cities to house an Ace Force One, but franchise expansion goals include national presence. “Our goal is to become one of the top 3 bootcamps in the country, eventually going international,” stated Reed. “Together, with our sales team and FMS, we hope to open around 50 studios in the next two years.”
For Reed, expansion is more than just sales numbers; it's industry disruption, ultimately affecting how boutique bootcamps are operated. “We want to be one of the most impactful brands on the market. We’re out to create the largest, most effective community of fitness enthusiasts, coaches and members around today,” he said.
Franchisees all gain a robust support package with their Ace Force One franchise agreement that includes initial training, operational guidance, marketing resources, and other ongoing support modules to help make their business more effective. More details on the franchise opportunity can be found at www.franchiseaceforceone.com.
ABOUT Ace Force One
Ace Force One is a leading-edge workout facility offering the highest standard of personal and group training. Its unique technology system provides body scans and metrics for all members, even those using the open gym, to accurately track and measure their progress. Designed to tactically pursue and achieve the visions of both short and long-term success, Ace Force One’s mission is to make others the best versions of themselves by providing the most elite coaching and supplements in the country. To learn more about Ace Force One, visit their website at www.aceforceone.com. Stop by www.franchiseaceforceone.com to learn first steps on owning an Ace Force One franchise.
