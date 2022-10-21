Corporate sponsors support NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference 2022
NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference aims to bring together professionals and Veteran businesses; providing procurement opportunities.
We are excited for Veteran-Owned businesses across the country to have the opportunity to connect with procurement professionals from all of these major corporations.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is gearing up for its biggest annual National Event; with Corporations and Veterans from around the country preparing for the largest certified Supplier-Veteran Business matchmaking event. NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference 2022 aims to bring together Supplier Diversity professionals and Veteran businesses in a face-face environment to provide procurement opportunities, develop business relationships, and educational opportunities.
— Keith King, Founder and CEO of NVBDC
NVBDC’s Corporate Members, MassMutual, Adient, and Consumers Energy are a few of the Corporations sponsoring this year’s NVBDC Veteran Matchmaking Conference. The companies are excited to sponsor Vets-Night out with NVBDC and meet veteran-owned businesses. MassMutual is known for providing financial products such as life insurance, disability income insurance, long-term care insurance, and retirement plan services. Adient and Consumers Energy are both Michigan-based companies, but Adient is a leading automotive seat Manufacturer, and Consumers Energy is a utility company that provides electricity and gas to millions of Michiganders. NVBDC is thrilled to have its Corporate Members sponsor Vets-Night Out. Vets-Night Out will be hosted on the first night of the conference and is a relaxed environment where veterans and supplier diversity professionals can have drinks, eat, and network together.
NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference focuses on celebrating and honoring veterans. (Please check out the agenda for more information.) The Conference will feature 1:1 Matchmaking, expert panelists from supplier diversity professionals, Vets- Night Out, and the celebration of the Marines’ Birthday with a Luncheon.
Register soon; matchmaking registration will be closing on October 24th, and general registration will close on November 4th.
For more information on how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB. Please visit our website: www.nvbdc.org or contact us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation of Veteran ownership and control exists.
FIND US | LIKE US | FOLLOW US | JOIN US: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and RallyPoint
Keith King, Founder & CEO
National Veteran Business Development Council
+1 313-446-6885
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn