Freedom Makers Virtual Services has joined NVBDC Military & Veteran Organization Task Force
Freedom Makers Virtual Services' virtual assistants are military spouses, who understand how to be flexible and deliver service and support to businesses.DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) welcomes Freedom Makers Virtual Services (FMVS) to NVBDC Task Force. FMVS helps small business owners and entrepreneurs focus on what matters most — growing their business — by providing reliable, highly skilled, and trustworthy virtual assistants.
What Sets Freedom Makers Virtual Services Apart?
Freedom Makers Virtual Services believes that in your work, and in your life, you should have the power to choose the things that are the most important to you.
Their watch phrase, Choose Your Freedom, is for their clients and their military spouse virtual assistants. It speaks to the freedom built into the core of who they are, how they operate, and what they provide: freedom for military spouses to choose their clients, and to grow their careers as they see fit. And freedom for clients from stress and the daily, mundane, and tedious tasks that steal valuable hours from each day.
Freedom Makers Virtual Services has three guiding principles:
● Freedom
● Transparency
● Strive for Excellence
“Freedom Makers Virtual Services is excited to partner with National Veteran Business Development Council in conjunction with our Re4ormed merger. We are looking forward to uplifting both missions of NVBDC and FMVS through our ever-expanding network,” said Laura Renner, Founder; Freedom Makers. Laura Renner, Founder, Freedom Makers Virtual Services.
NVBDC Task Force
NVBDC’s Military and Veteran Organization Task Force enables the NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success.
“We work with Military and Veteran Service Organizations to identify Veteran business owner members and provide them with information about NVBDC and the importance of certification. At the same time, we are creating reciprocal business relationships that will enhance our values and directives as a Veteran business support agency—creating a win-win opportunity,” commented U.S. Army Lt. Col. (retired) Kathy Poynton, Military & Veteran Organization Task Force Director. Lt. Col. (ret) Kathy Poynton, Military & Veteran Organization Task Force Director.
National Veteran Business Development Council NVBDC
“NVBDC is the leading Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of a Veterans status, ownership, and operational control,” said Keith King, Founder & CEO. Keith King, NVBDC Founder & CEO.
