Four New Hires To Propel Cesar Ornelas Injury Law To New Heights
Cesar Ornelas Injury Law Continues to Grow While Keeping Their Focus on Their Client’s
Growth is only one indicator of success. We pride ourselves in the attention and focus that we give to each individual case.”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cesar Ornelas, a nationally recognized Texas personal injury attorney who has recovered millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements on behalf of his clients, today announced four new hires to the firm.
— Cesar Ornelas
Nate Sung will take the reins as the new Chief Operating Officer. Selina M. Garcia has been appointed new in-house counsel, while Jeff H. Richter has come on board as a senior litigation attorney. Additionally, Kenesh Smith will oversee operations as the new HR Director.
Cesar Ornelas Injury Law firm has experience across many practice areas and focuses on catering to clients’ individual needs. As no injury is alike, each case deserves equally individualized attention and personalization. This is only possible with a dedicated, passionate, and focused team. Riding its recent momentum, the firm has completed four new hires to solidify the excellence of its staff.
As new in-house counsel, Selina M. Garcia brings experience working in mass tort, business law, contracts, and intellectual property. With an engineering background, Garcia will offer a unique approach and perspective on effectively managing and solving legal issues.
"I’m thrilled to join Cesar Ornelas Injury Law. Their reputation for putting the client first has only been solidified since I got here,” said Garcia, Attorney at Cesar Ornelas Injury Law. “I’m proud to serve with like-minded peers in an incredible atmosphere where my unique background can also help deliver effective legal representation for underserved communities."
Meanwhile, Jeffrey H. Richter is an experienced litigator who represents both individuals and businesses. His practice involves commercial disputes, product liability claims, and personal injury claims. Richter is able to provide both trial and appellate support, trial advocacy skills, and an ability to prepare and anticipate appellate issues. Richter has been a vital part of multiple trial teams involving verdicts and settlements totaling in excess of $100 million dollars.
"It’s an honor to bring my abilities to this firm. This is an environment where I can continue to strive for excellence in representing and achieving favorable results for plaintiffs in varying actions,” said Richter, Attorney at Cesar Ornelas Injury Law.
As COO, Columbia Business School graduate Nate Sung brings a wealth of professional experience. He most recently served as Chief Business and Operating Officer for Two Chicks And A Hammer. He has also acted as CBOO for the CEO and star of the HGTV unscripted TV series: Good Bones; as well as COO of two high-profile beauty brands where he honed his expertise in transformational strategy, conceptualization, commercialization, and optimization growth initiatives.
Lastly, Kenesha Smith brings her United States Air Force background and five years of HR experience to the firm. Her strong track record of delivering top performances enables her to easily manage large teams while handling the challenge of a fast-paced environment. Her most recent position was with WellMed Medical Management.
"Growth is only one indicator of success. We pride ourselves in the attention and focus that we give to each individual case. Our team is responsible for allowing clients to focus on recovering while we handle all the details,” said Cesar Ornelas, Principal at Cesar Ornelas Injury Law. “By expanding our team, we expand our ability to take the pressure off those we represent and really put our attention on obtaining the fair and equitable results they deserve. We’re so proud to welcome each and every one of these new faces to the family."
Cesar Ornelas Injury Law serves clients nationwide with offices in San Antonio, El Paso, Midland, Odessa, and Laredo, Texas as well as Carlsbad and Hobbs, New Mexico.
For more information please visit www.cesarornelaslaw.com, or contact 888-Cesar-Wins.
About Cesar Ornelas Law
Cesar Ornelas Law is a leading personal injury law firm representing clients nationwide.
Licensed in Texas, Cesar Ornelas’s nationwide legal practice is entirely contingency fee-based and consists of a wide variety of catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death cases.
Cesar Ornelas has represented countless victims of catastrophic accidents across the United States. To learn more, visit https://cesarornelaslaw.com/ or call 888-Cesar-Wins.
