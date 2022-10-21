Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

AG Moody and Coalition of Attorneys General from Across the Nation Oppose CDC Adding COVID-19 Vaccine to Child Immunization List

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody, with 11 other state attorneys general, is calling on the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to not include the COVID-19 vaccination on the list of child immunizations. The state chief legal officers slammed the ACIP for two votes taken at the October 2022 meetings this week, which occurred prior to the close of the public comment period.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “COVID-19 and the vaccine are still very new, and the use of COVID vaccines on young children is even newer. I will stand up against any attempt by the federal government to force children to take the shot. As a parent, this should be my choice, not a decision made by unelected bureaucrats in Washington D.C.”

In a public comment letter submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Director Rochelle Wolensky—the attorneys general also call on the ACIP to not include the COVID-19 vaccine in the Vaccines for Children Program, a program created by Congress in the wake of a measles outbreak to ensure that kids from low-income families have access to important vaccines.

The attorneys general write: “The COVID-19 vaccine does not provide the same protection against life threatening illnesses. Instead, it could put more kids at risk instead of protecting them which is the purpose of the VCF. The CDC should not be treating kids in low-income households as lab experiments. Nor should pharmaceutical companies be allowed to use low-income families as cash cows. Given the lack of need for kids to obtain the vaccines and their lack of effectiveness, adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of childhood immunizations amounts to little more than a payout to big pharmaceutical companies at the expense of kids and parents.

To view the letter, click here .