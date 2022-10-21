TruChoice Hosts Inaugural Discover Conference

The practice management event featured a keynote address from an industry legend, numerous business-building sessions, and networking opportunities galore.

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruChoice Financial Group, LLC (TruChoice), one of the largest distributors of insurance products in the financial services industry, held its first annual Discover conference Oct. 12-14 at the JW Marriott Minneapolis Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. More than 50 of TruChoice's financial professionals gathered to discuss best practices and learn from an assortment of speakers in sessions designed to provide a boost to finish 2022 strong.

"As the emcee for the event, I was able to see firsthand the idea-sharing and networking, and the excitement in the room as those lightbulb moments were occurring," said Jim Maietta, TruChoice's Chief Distribution Officer. "I'm excited to hear how attendees take the ideas they gathered and implement them in their practices."

Discover '22 was kicked off by industry legend Tom Hegna, who also took the time to mingle with attendees at the opening night reception. Also taking the stage were successful peers who shared their stories, TruChoice's own trainers and speakers, and two major insurance carriers. On the second night of the event, the group was treated to a private event at the nearby aquarium, SEA LIFE at Mall of America.

"We set the bar high starting the event with Tom Hegna, who even the most experienced financial professional can learn from," said Scott Wheeler, TruChoice's Chief Marketing Officer. "But the rest of the lineup all hit it out of the park, too, with great presentations, and you could feel a renewed energy in the room as the event progressed. The feedback we've received so far is overwhelmingly positive, and we're excited to start looking ahead to Discover '23 next year."

