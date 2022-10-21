Submit Release
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. achieved net income of $12.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, resulting in basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.83.

Highlights

  • Net income, as reported under GAAP, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $5.3 million and $12.9 million, respectively, compared to $4.1 million and $11.2 million for the same periods of 2021. Results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 2021 were impacted by an increase in after-tax securities losses of $199,000 (from a gain of $32,000 to a loss of $167,000) for the three month period and an increase in after-tax securities losses of $494,000 (from a gain of $236,000 to a loss of $258,000) for the nine month period. Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were impacted by additional compensation expense of $183,000 (after-tax $145,000) associated with the voluntary cash settlement of 346,725 outstanding stock options. In addition, an after-tax loss of $201,000 related to a branch closure negatively impacted results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

  • The provision for loan losses increased $780,000 for the three months and $395,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 to $855,000 and $1.3 million, respectively, compared to $75,000 and $940,000 for the 2021 periods. The increases in the provision for loan losses were primarily due to the significant growth in the loan portfolio.

  • Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $0.74 and $1.83. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $0.58 and $1.58.

  • Annualized return on average assets was 1.09% for three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 0.86% for the corresponding period of 2021. Annualized return on average assets was 0.89% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 0.79% for the corresponding period of 2021.

  • Annualized return on average equity was 12.61% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 9.85% for the corresponding period of 2021. Annualized return on average equity was 10.48% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 9.17% for the corresponding period of 2021.

Net Income

Net income from core operations (“core earnings”), which is a non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measure of net income excluding net securities gains or losses, was $5.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $4.1 million for the same period of 2021. Core earnings were $13.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $10.9 million for the same period of 2021. Core earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were $0.77 basic and diluted, compared to $0.58 basic and diluted core earnings per share for the same period of 2021. Core earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $1.87 basic and diluted, compared to $1.55 basic and diluted for the same period of 2021. Core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 1.12% and 13.02% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 0.86% and 9.78% for the corresponding period of 2021. Core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 0.91% and 10.69% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 0.77% and 8.98% for the corresponding period of 2021. Core earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were impacted negatively by an after-tax compensation expense of $145,000 relating to the voluntary cash settlement of 346,725 stock options along with an after-tax loss of $201,000 relating to a branch closure. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of core earnings, core return on assets, core return on equity, and core earnings per share described in this press release to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 3.47% and 3.17%, compared to 2.85% and 2.84% for the corresponding periods of 2021. The increase in the net interest margin for the three and nine month periods was driven by a decline in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits of 23 and 29 basis points ("bps") as rates paid decreased throughout 2021 and remained at historically low levels during 2022. Leading the decline in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits were decreases of 84 and 91 bps in the rate paid on time deposits as time deposits issued prior to the COVID-19 pandemic matured. The increase in the earning asset yield was driven by an increase in yield on federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits due to the rate increases enacted by the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC"). For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 in comparison to the same periods of 2021, there was an increase in rate on federal funds sold of 186 and 70 bps, respectively, while the rate on interest bearing deposits increased 218 and 48 bps. The three month period ended September 30, 2022 was impacted by an increase of 18 bps in the yield earned on the securities portfolio as legacy securities matured with the funds reinvested at higher rates.

Assets

Total assets decreased $5.7 million to $1.9 billion at September 30, 2022 compared to September 30, 2021.  Cash and cash equivalents decreased $244.8 million as interest-bearing accounts in other financial institutions decreased $193.7 million and fed funds sold decreased $40.0 million as excess liquidity was primarily utilized to fund the growth in the loan portfolio. Net loans increased $212.8 million to $1.5 billion at September 30, 2022 compared to September 30, 2021, as an emphasis was placed on commercial loan growth and customers focused on obtaining funding prior to additional FOMC rate increases. The investment portfolio increased $21.2 million from September 30, 2021 to September 30, 2022 as a portion of the excess cash liquidity was invested primarily into short and medium-term municipal bonds with a maturity of 10 years or less.

Non-performing Loans

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans ratio decreased to 0.37% at September 30, 2022 from 0.58% at September 30, 2021 as non-performing loans have decreased to $5.7 million at September 30, 2022 from $7.8 million at September 30, 2021. The majority of non-performing loans involve loans that are either in a secured position and have sureties with a strong underlying financial position or have a specific allocation for any impairment recorded within the allowance for loan losses. Net loan charge-offs of $300,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 impacted the allowance for loan losses, which was 0.97% of total loans at September 30, 2022 compared to 1.08% at September 30, 2021.

Deposits

Deposits decreased $2.6 million to $1.6 billion at September 30, 2022 compared to September 30, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $55.5 million to $537.4 million at September 30, 2022 compared to September 30, 2021.  Driving core deposit growth was the continued emphasis on increasing the utilization of electronic (internet and mobile) deposit banking among our customers. Utilization of internet and mobile banking has increased since the start of 2020 due to these efforts coupled with a change in consumer behavior due to the business and travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Interest-bearing deposits decreased $58.1 million due to the maturity of higher cost time deposits.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity decreased $4.0 million to $164.5 million at September 30, 2022 compared to September 30, 2021.  Accumulated other comprehensive loss of $14.6 million at September 30, 2022 increased from a loss of $2.0 million at September 30, 2021 as a result of a $11.1 million net unrealized loss on available for sale securities at September 30, 2022 compared to an unrealized gain of $3.5 million at September 30, 2021 coupled with a decrease in loss of $2.0 million in the defined benefit plan obligation. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $23.32 at September 30, 2022 compared to $23.84 at September 30, 2021, and an equity to asset ratio of 8.63% at September 30, 2022 and 8.82% at September 30, 2021. Dividends declared for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 were $0.96 per share.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Jersey Shore State Bank, which operates seventeen branch offices providing financial services in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, Union, and Blair Counties, and Luzerne Bank, which operates eight branch offices providing financial services in Luzerne County, and United Insurance Solutions, LLC, which offers insurance products.  Investment and insurance products are offered through Jersey Shore State Bank’s subsidiary, The M Group, Inc. D/B/A The Comprehensive Financial Group.

NOTE:  This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”).  Management uses the non-GAAP measure of net income from core operations in its analysis of the company’s performance. This measure, as used by the Company, adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the effects of special items, including significant gains or losses that are unusual in nature such as net securities gains and losses. Because these certain items and their impact on the Company’s performance are difficult to predict, management believes presentation of financial measures excluding the impact of such items provides useful supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” including statements concerning plans, objectives, future events or performance and assumptions and other statements, which are statements other than statements of historical fact.  The Company cautions readers that the following important factors, among others, may have affected and could in the future affect actual results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company herein: (i) the effect of changes in laws and regulations, including federal and state banking laws and regulations, and the associated costs of compliance with such laws and regulations either currently or in the future as applicable; (ii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies as well as by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, or of changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (iii) the effect on the Company’s competitive position within its market area of the increasing consolidation within the banking and financial services industries, including the increased competition from larger regional and out-of-state banking organizations as well as non-bank providers of various financial services; (iv) the effect of changes in interest rates; (v) the effects of health emergencies, including the spread of infectious diseases or pandemics; or (vi) the effect of changes in the business cycle and downturns in the local, regional or national economies.  For a list of other factors which could affect the Company’s results, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Item 1A.  Risk Factors,” set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.  These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Previous press releases and additional information can be obtained from the Company’s website at www.pwod.com.

Contact: Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer
  110 Reynolds Street
  Williamsport, PA 17702
  570-322-1111 e-mail: pwod@pwod.com
     


PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(UNAUDITED)
     
    September 30,
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)     2022       2021     % Change
ASSETS:            
Noninterest-bearing balances   $ 24,418     $ 35,523     (31.26 )%
Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions     12,444       206,124     (93.96 )%
Federal funds sold           40,000     (100.00 )%
Total cash and cash equivalents     36,862       281,647     (86.91 )%
             
Investment debt securities, available for sale, at fair value     188,196       166,760     12.85  %
Investment equity securities, at fair value     1,130       1,303     (13.28 )%
Restricted investment in bank stock, at fair value     14,539       14,649     (0.75 )%
Loans held for sale     2,485       3,246     (23.44 )%
Loans     1,560,700       1,347,225     15.85  %
Allowance for loan losses     (15,211 )     (14,557 )   4.49  %
Loans, net     1,545,489       1,332,668     15.97  %
Premises and equipment, net     32,227       34,434     (6.41 )%
Accrued interest receivable     8,647       8,529     1.38  %
Bank-owned life insurance     34,288       33,836     1.34  %
Investment in limited partnerships     4,771       5,014     (4.85 )%
Goodwill     17,104       17,104      %
Intangibles     361       524     (31.11 )%
Operating lease right of use asset     2,699       2,899     (6.90 )%
Deferred tax asset     7,187       4,049     77.50  %
Other assets     9,131       4,129     121.14  %
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,905,116     $ 1,910,791     (0.30 )%
             
LIABILITIES:            
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 1,053,012     $ 1,111,144     (5.23 )% 
Noninterest-bearing deposits     537,403       481,875     11.52  %
Total deposits     1,590,415       1,593,019     (0.16 )% 
               
Short-term borrowings     30,901       9,404     228.59  %
Long-term borrowings     102,829       126,007     (18.39 )% 
Accrued interest payable     427       828     (48.43 )% 
Operating lease liability     2,753       2,947     (6.58 )% 
Other liabilities     13,302       10,105     31.64  %
TOTAL LIABILITIES     1,740,627       1,742,310     (0.10 )% 
               
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:              
Preferred stock, no par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued               n/a  
Common stock, par value $5.55, 22,500,000 shares authorized; 7,563,200 and
7,545,922 shares issued; 7,052,975 and 7,065,697 shares outstanding		     42,019       41,921     0.23  %
Additional paid-in capital     53,958       53,508     0.84  %
Retained earnings     95,896       87,146     10.04  %
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain:                      
Net unrealized (loss) gain on available for sale securities     (11,125 )     3,504     (417.49 )% 
Defined benefit plan     (3,444 )     (5,486 )   37.22  %
Treasury stock at cost, 510,225 and 480,225     (12,815 )     (12,115 )   5.78  %
TOTAL PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC. SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY     164,489       168,478     (2.37 )% 
Non-controlling interest           3     (100.00 )% 
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY     164,489       168,481     (2.37 )% 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 1,905,116     $ 1,910,791     (0.30 )% 

   

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
         
    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)     2022       2021     % Change     2022       2021     % Change
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:                            
Loans including fees   $ 15,051     $ 13,382     12.47  %   $ 41,709     $ 39,826     4.73  %
Investment securities:                            
Taxable     949       834     13.79  %     2,550       2,491     2.37  %
Tax-exempt     236       160     47.50  %     594       495     20.00  %
Dividend and other interest income     628       338     85.80  %     1,470       903     62.79  %
TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME     16,864       14,714     14.61  %     46,323       43,715     5.97  %
                             
INTEREST EXPENSE:                            
Deposits     693       1,308     (47.02 )%     2,191       4,481     (51.10 )% 
Short-term borrowings     26       3     766.67  %     29       7     314.29  %
Long-term borrowings     613       771     (20.49 )%     1,871       2,430     (23.00 )% 
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE     1,332       2,082     (36.02 )%     4,091       6,918     (40.86 )% 
                             
NET INTEREST INCOME     15,532       12,632     22.96  %     42,232       36,797     14.77  %
                             
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES     855       75     1,040.00  %     1,335       940     42.02  %
                             
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES     14,677       12,557     16.88  %     40,897       35,857     14.06  %
                             
NON-INTEREST INCOME:                            
Service charges     559       456     22.59  %     1,563       1,218     28.33  %
Debt securities (losses) gains, available for sale     (156 )     48     (425.00 )%     (168 )     323     (152.01 )%
Net equity securities losses     (55 )     (8 )   (587.50 )%     (158 )     (24 )   (558.33 )%
Bank-owned life insurance     170       279     (39.07 )%     501       614     (18.40 )%
Gain on sale of loans     294       456     (35.53 )% .   905       2,034     (55.51 )%
Insurance commissions     109       129     (15.50 )%     386       436     (11.47 )%
Brokerage commissions     142       237     (40.08 )%     500       663     (24.59 )%
Loan broker income     438       772     (43.26 )%     1,350       1,449     (6.83 )%
Debit card income     344       388     (11.34 )%     1,080       1,166     (7.38 )%
Other     238       194     22.68  %     673       595     13.11  %
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME     2,083       2,951     (29.41 )%     6,632       8,474     (21.74 )%
                             
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:                            
Salaries and employee benefits     6,016       5,837     3.07  %     18,421       17,107     7.68  %
Occupancy     730       745     (2.01 )%      2,380       2,438     (2.38 )% 
Furniture and equipment     816       883     (7.59 )%      2,454       2,663     (7.85 )% 
Software amortization     188       226     (16.81 )%      660       632     4.43  %
Pennsylvania shares tax     334       373     (10.46 )%      1,119       1,097     2.01  %
Professional fees     626       615     1.79  %     1,746       1,882     (7.23 )% 
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance     260       220     18.18  %     690       705     (2.13 )% 
Marketing     151       231     (34.63 )%      435       434     0.23  %
Intangible amortization     34       44     (22.73 )%      119       147     (19.05 )% 
Other     1,165       1,273     (8.48 )%      3,723       3,541     5.14  %
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE     10,320       10,447     (1.22 )%      31,747       30,646     3.59  %
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION     6,440       5,061     27.25  %     15,782       13,685     15.32  %
INCOME TAX PROVISION     1,190       932     27.68  %     2,869       2,516     14.03  %
NET INCOME   $ 5,250     $ 4,129     27.15  %   $ 12,913     $ 11,169     15.61  %
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest           4     (100.00 )%            15     (100.00 )% 
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS'   $ 5,250     $ 4,125     27.27  %   $ 12,913     $ 11,154     15.77  %
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC   $ 0.74     $ 0.58     27.59  %   $ 1.83     $ 1.58     15.82  %
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED   $ 0.74     $ 0.58     27.59  %   $ 1.83     $ 1.58     15.82  %
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC     7,051,228       7,063,994     (0.18 )%      7,060,871       7,059,625     0.02  %
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED     7,051,228       7,063,994     (0.18 )%      7,060,871       7,059,625     0.02  %


PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES
(UNAUDITED)
 
    Three Months Ended
    September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
(Dollars in Thousands)   Average
Balance(1) 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		  Average
Balance(1) 		  Interest   Average
Rate
ASSETS:                        
Tax-exempt loans (3)   $ 58,735   $ 394   2.66  %   $ 46,193   $ 307   2.64  %
All other loans     1,463,330     14,740   4.00  %     1,296,790     13,139   4.02  %
Total loans (2)     1,522,065     15,134   3.94  %     1,342,983     13,446   3.97  %
                         
Federal funds sold     33,641     218   2.57  %     40,000     72   0.71  %
                         
Taxable securities     159,721     1,158   2.94  %     150,308     1,022   2.76  %
Tax-exempt securities (3)     49,177     299   2.47  %     37,069     203   2.22  %
Total securities     208,898     1,457   2.83  %     187,377     1,225   2.65  %
                         
Interest-bearing deposits     34,202     201   2.33  %     205,715     78   0.15  %
                         
Total interest-earning assets     1,798,806     17,010   3.76  %     1,776,075     14,821   3.32  %
                         
Other assets     130,576             132,820        
                         
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,929,382           $ 1,908,895        
                         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                        
Savings   $ 249,083     26   0.04  %   $ 228,255     22   0.04  %
Super Now deposits     405,173     287   0.28  %     308,591     219   0.28  %
Money market deposits     287,660     200   0.28  %     306,177     238   0.31  %
Time deposits     148,968     180   0.48  %     248,649     829   1.32  %
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,090,884     693   0.25  %     1,091,672     1,308   0.48  %
                         
Short-term borrowings     8,062     26   1.23  %     8,696     3   0.14  %
Long-term borrowings     109,269     613   2.23  %     133,536     771   2.29  %
Total borrowings     117,331     639   2.16  %     142,232     774   2.16  %
                         
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,208,215     1,332   0.44  %     1,233,904     2,082   0.67  %
                         
Demand deposits     533,681             490,500        
Other liabilities     21,008             17,027        
Shareholders’ equity     166,478             167,464        
                         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 1,929,382           $ 1,908,895        
Interest rate spread (3)           3.32  %           2.65  %
Net interest income/margin (3)       $ 15,678   3.47  %       $ 12,739   2.85  %

1.  Information on this table has been calculated using average daily balance sheets to obtain average balances.
2.  Non-accrual loans have been included with loans for the purpose of analyzing net interest earnings.
3.  Income and rates on fully taxable equivalent basis include an adjustment for the difference between annual income from tax-exempt obligations and the taxable equivalent of such income at the standard tax rate of 21%

     
    Three Months Ended September 30,
    2022   2021
Total interest income   $ 16,864   $ 14,714
Total interest expense     1,332     2,082
Net interest income (GAAP)     15,532     12,632
Tax equivalent adjustment     146     107
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)   $ 15,678   $ 12,739


PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES 
(UNAUDITED)
 
    Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
(Dollars in Thousands)   Average
Balance(1) 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		  Average
Balance(1) 		  Interest   Average
Rate
ASSETS:                        
Tax-exempt loans (3)   $ 53,269   $ 1,033   2.59  %   $ 46,217   $ 991   2.87  %
All other loans     1,403,504     40,893   3.90  %     1,292,028     39,043   4.04  %
Total loans (2)     1,456,773     41,926   3.85  %     1,338,245     40,034   4.00  %
                         
Federal funds sold     43,938     465   1.41  %     21,993     117   0.71  %
                         
Taxable securities     152,937     3,126   2.76  %     147,942     3,105   2.84  %
Tax-exempt securities (3)     45,357     752   2.24  %     36,638     627   2.31  %
Total securities     198,294     3,878   2.64  %     184,580     3,732   2.73  %
                         
Interest-bearing deposits     97,520     429   0.59  %     206,895     172   0.11  %
                         
Total interest-earning assets     1,796,525     46,698   3.48  %     1,751,713     44,055   3.37  %
                         
Other assets     129,048             128,567        
                         
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,925,573           $ 1,880,280        
                         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                        
Savings   $ 246,063     72   0.04  %   $ 222,889     94   0.06  %
Super Now deposits     388,149     721   0.25  %     294,570     694   0.31  %
Money market deposits     296,998     596   0.27  %     307,309     761   0.33  %
Time deposits     167,876     802   0.64  %     253,130     2,932   1.55  %
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,099,086     2,191   0.27  %     1,077,898     4,481   0.56  %
                         
Short-term borrowings     6,308     29   0.59  %     7,152     7   0.13  %
Long-term borrowings     112,457     1,871   2.22  %     138,669     2,430   2.34  %
Total borrowings     118,765     1,900   2.14  %     145,821     2,437   2.23  %
                         
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,217,851     4,091   0.45  %     1,223,719     6,918   0.76  %
                         
Demand deposits     519,599             473,088        
Other liabilities     23,814             21,327        
Shareholders’ equity     164,309             162,146        
                         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 1,925,573           $ 1,880,280        
Interest rate spread (3)           3.03  %           2.61  %
Net interest income/margin (3)       $ 42,607   3.17  %       $ 37,137   2.84  %

1.  Information on this table has been calculated using average daily balance sheets to obtain average balances.
2.  Non-accrual loans have been included with loans for the purpose of analyzing net interest earnings.
3.  Income and rates on fully taxable equivalent basis include an adjustment for the difference between annual income from tax-exempt obligations and the taxable equivalent of such income at the standard tax rate of 21%

     
    Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2022   2021
Total interest income   $ 46,323   $ 43,715
Total interest expense     4,091     6,918
Net interest income     42,232     36,797
Tax equivalent adjustment     375     340
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)   $ 42,607   $ 37,137


(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)   Quarter Ended
    9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021   9/30/2021
Operating Data                    
Net income   $ 5,250     $ 4,231     $ 3,432     $ 4,879     $ 4,125  
Net interest income     15,532       13,847       12,853       12,921       12,632  
Provision (credit) for loan losses     855       330       150       (300 )     75  
Net security (losses) gains     (211 )     (54 )     (61 )     360       40  
Non-interest income, excluding net security gains     2,294       2,191       2,473       2,835       2,911  
Non-interest expense     10,320       10,420       11,007       10,259       10,447  
                     
Performance Statistics                    
Net interest margin     3.47  %     3.12  %     2.93  %     2.90  %     2.85  %
Annualized return on average assets     1.09  %     0.88  %     0.72  %     1.02  %     0.86  %
Annualized return on average equity     12.61  %     10.15  %     8.17  %     11.59  %     9.85  %
Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans     0.01  %     (0.01 )%     0.09  %     0.02  %     (0.01 )%
Net charge-offs (recoveries)     37       (40 )     303       81       (44 )
Efficiency ratio     57.70 %     64.72  %     71.53  %     64.83  %     66.93  %
                     
Per Share Data                    
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.74     $ 0.60     $ 0.49     $ 0.69     $ 0.58  
Diluted earnings per share     0.74       0.60       0.49       0.69       0.58  
Dividend declared per share     0.32       0.32       0.32       0.32       0.32  
Book value     23.32       23.56       23.81       24.37       23.84  
Common stock price:                    
High     24.29       24.35       24.67       24.65       24.42  
Low     22.02       22.34       23.64       23.50       22.78  
Close     22.91       23.09       24.43       23.65       23.92  
Weighted average common shares:                    
Basic     7,051       7,059       7,073       7,068       7,064  
Fully Diluted     7,051       7,059       7,073       7,068       7,064  
End-of-period common shares:                    
Issued     7,563       7,559       7,555       7,550       7,546  
Treasury     (510 )     (510 )     (480 )     (480 )     (480 )


(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)   Quarter Ended
    9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021   9/30/2021
Financial Condition Data:                    
General                    
Total assets   $ 1,905,116     $ 1,891,806     $ 1,916,809     $ 1,940,809     $ 1,910,791  
Loans, net     1,545,489       1,474,739       1,391,943       1,377,971       1,332,668  
Goodwill     17,104       17,104       17,104       17,104       17,104  
Intangibles     361       396       437       480       524  
Total deposits     1,590,415       1,589,579       1,612,395       1,621,315       1,593,019  
Noninterest-bearing     537,403       524,288       514,130       494,360       481,875  
Savings     249,532       249,057       245,661       236,312       231,189  
NOW     392,140       353,102       379,838       366,399       340,441  
Money Market     268,532       309,453       299,166       318,877       305,156  
Time Deposits     142,808       153,679       173,600       205,367       234,358  
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,053,012       1,065,291       1,098,265       1,126,955       1,111,144  
                     
Core deposits*     1,447,607       1,435,900       1,438,795       1,415,948       1,358,661  
Shareholders’ equity     164,489       166,054       168,427       172,274       168,478  
                     
Asset Quality                    
Non-performing loans   $ 5,743     $ 5,100     $ 5,281     $ 6,250     $ 7,763  
Non-performing loans to total assets     0.30  %     0.27  %     0.28  %     0.32  %     0.41  %
Allowance for loan losses     15,211       14,393       14,023       14,176       14,557  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans     0.97  %     0.97  %     1.00  %     1.02  %     1.08  %
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans     264.86  %     282.22  %     265.54  %     226.82  %     187.52  %
Non-performing loans to total loans     0.37  %     0.34  %     0.38  %     0.45  %     0.58  %
                     
Capitalization                    
Shareholders’ equity to total assets     8.63  %     8.78  %     8.79  %     8.88  %     8.82  %
                                         
* Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits


Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(UNAUDITED)
 
    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)     2022       2021       2022       2021  
GAAP net income   $ 5,250     $ 4,125     $ 12,913     $ 11,154  
Less: net securities (losses) gains, net of tax     (167 )     32       (258 )     236  
Non-GAAP core earnings   $ 5,417     $ 4,093     $ 13,171     $ 10,918  
                 
    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
      2022       2021       2022       2021  
Return on average assets (ROA)     1.09  %     0.86  %     0.89 %     0.79  %
Less: net securities (losses) gains, net of tax     (0.03 )%      %     (0.02 )%     0.02  %
Non-GAAP core ROA     1.12  %     0.86  %     0.91 %     0.77  %
                 
    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
      2022       2021       2022       2021  
Return on average equity (ROE)     12.61  %     9.85  %     10.48  %     9.17  %
Less: net securities (losses) gains, net of tax     (0.41 )%     0.07  %     (0.21 )%     0.19  %
Non-GAAP core ROE     13.02  %     9.78  %     10.69  %     8.98  %
                 
    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
      2022       2021       2022       2021  
Basic earnings per share (EPS)   $ 0.74     $ 0.58     $ 1.83     $ 1.58  
Less: net securities (losses) gains, net of tax     (0.03 )           (0.04 )     0.03  
Non-GAAP basic core EPS   $ 0.77     $ 0.58     $ 1.87     $ 1.55  
         
    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
      2022       2021       2022       2021  
Diluted EPS   $ 0.74     $ 0.58     $ 1.83     $ 1.58  
Less: net securities (losses) gains, net of tax     (0.03 )           (0.04 )     0.03  
Non-GAAP diluted core EPS   $ 0.77     $ 0.58     $ 1.87     $ 1.55  


