THRILL-SEEKING ADVENTURES

R. J. Mikelionis MD creates a masterpiece full of discoveries for manTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A journey in time — BLUE FIRE, a book by R. J. Mikelionis MD, is bound to give readers the experience of a lifetime with unending adventures of ups and downs. It starts and ends with a journey that book lovers, beyond doubt, would not want to miss.
Author R. J. Mikelionis is a family physician based in Florida. In his free time, he continues his passion for writing. He also served in the U.S. Navy as a Lieutenant aboard Destroyer Squandron 9. These callings have inspired him to create this award-winning book, BLUE FIRE.
As readers explore this book, they will notice that it is a collection of connected stories encompassing the main character’s (Dr. John Cameron) remarkable journey. But as the author shared, the reader is also a part of the plot, and the outlook upon the stories of this book will also depend on how readers absorb the stories. After all, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
BLUE FIRE - A Novel, is a prize winner of the prestigious National Writers Club, and Firebird Book Award winner for Romantic Suspense category. That is why Book lovers should not miss this chance to obtain a copy of this exciting find! BLUE FIRE - A Novel by R. J. Mikelionis M.D is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and all other leading online book retailers.
