Blending Southern Hip Hop and East Coast Rap: T-DUBB Drops New Single
Narrating detailed stories with electrifying beats and fresh rhythms, T-DUBB reinvents Hip Hop with a unique styleNEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the release of his invigorating new track, “Cocky”, Hip Hop and Rap artist T-Dubb and Lightz Out Entertainment are introducing the world to a gripping new style of Rap. A prolific singer-songwriter, T-Dubb channels a unique and distinctive Rap style, evident with his verses that depict a blend of southern Hip Hop and east coast Rap.
Representing a creative and energetic Rap style that is certain to get listeners out of their seat and positively refreshed, “Cocky” mixes together the best of musical styles straight from Virginia.
Using vivid storytelling elements and rhythms that are rooted within iconic southern styles, T-Dubb’s musical compositions are thoroughly compelling. Delivering meaningful stories, the artist hopes to use his craft to express his emotions and shed light on the many problems he is facing in life.
The talented artist remains inspired to showcase his skills with the world and continue a mission of meaningful storytelling with music. Even for fans of party music, T-Dubb promises an infectious rap flow and inviting, energetic, and intoxicating vibes.
The skilled artist has had several hits to his name, including tracks such as “I’m Fresh”, “Do You Love Me”, “Bad Newz Connections”, “Show Me”, “From the Block to the Top”, “We Like the Cars”, “Gone Shake It Girl”, “They Know”, “Back on My B.S”, and several others. He has also had the privilege of opening for renowned acts by BRS Kash, Akinyele, DJ Luke Nasty, The Keyshia Cole This Is Me Tour, Yung LA, Boyz II Men, Young Leek, Lil Scrappy, Dem Franchise Boyz, Young Buck and performing at the SMES Awards.
T-Dubb was nominated for ‘Best Producer’ at the coveted Blendzville Awards, as well as the Hood Platinum Awards for Best Group, along with Black Spadez. With his new release, the artist promises a newer style and flow for the world to relish.
Stream “Cocky” on Spotify, YouTube, and Soundcloud, and follow the artist on social media to keep track of events and updates on new releases. For interviews, reviews, and/or collaboration opportunities, contact him through email.
Born Timothy White, Rap artist T-DUBB is based in Newport News in Virginia. An artist, song writer and engineer of a recording studio, T-Dubb is also the CEO of Lightz Out Entertainment. The artist sets out to be the person that shows the world that Virginia has a lot of talents that have not yet been shared by the world.
Planning to solidify Lightz Out Entertainment as the next major label to really come out and showcase the best of Virginia’s music scene, T-Dubb aims to create a memorable impact. He hopes to break into the music industry, while also launching a clothing line, which is currently in the works, ushering newer opportunities for models.
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lmw5E1OY8m4
SoundCloud: https://www.soundcloud.com/tdubb757
