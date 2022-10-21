LD Micro Main Event XV Presented by SRAX (October 25-27)

/EIN News/ -- * Over 200+ Companies Presenting



LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, will host the 2022 LD Micro Main Event, a prominent 3-day investor conference, at the Luxe in Los Angeles, as well as via their Sequire Virtual Events platform on October 25-27.

LD Micro is the host of the most influential conferences in the small-cap world. Following the success of the LD Micro Main Event last October, SRAX is providing a virtual option for those unable to attend the physical conference.

The LD Main Event has come to be known by some as the “Woodstock” of the micro-cap world, and for the past 15 years has showcased the next big names in the space.

The event is expected to feature over 200 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes. While the event is sold out on the company side, investors can still sign-up to attend at the links below.

“I am looking forward to finally getting some sleep starting next Friday," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Event: The LD Micro Main Event XV

Date: October 25 - 27, 2022

Time: 7:00 AM PT - 6:00 PM PT / 10:00 AM ET - 9:00 PM ET

In-Person Event: The Luxe Hotel Los Angeles, CA

Virtual Event: Sequire Platform

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies transformed into several virtual and in-person events hosted annually and positioned LD Micro as a leader in small- and micro-cap conferences. With the recent SRAX acquisition, LD gained access to the largest active base of micro-cap investors in the world at over 2 million and counting. For more information on LD Micro, visit ldmicro.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements'' made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

