KEON CLOSES SHARES-FOR-DEBT TRANSACTION

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keon Capital Inc. (TSXV: KEON.H) (the “Company”) reports that it has closed its previously announced shares-for-debt settlement transaction, issuing 121,194 Common shares at $0.206 per share to settle a Company debt in the amount of $24,996.46 owing to an arm’s length professional services provider. The shares were issued in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and are subject to a 4-month hold period expiring February 21, 2023.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

John McCleery

Director and CEO
Tel: 604.880.5624
Email: johnb.mccleery@gmail.com

###

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


