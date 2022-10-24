Viking Veterinary Services opens in Harleysville, PA; Dr. Whitney Heiken to Lead Clinical Operations
Locally-owned veterinary clinical takes over former Dr. Petfixer location on Harleysville Pike
Viking Veterinary Services, a small-animal hospital excitedly announces its official opening in Harylesville, PA, in the former location of Dr. Petfixer. Viking Veterinary Services, led by Dr. Whitney Heiken, specializes in wellness visits, illness services, surgical procedures, and general pet health for dogs, cats, and beyond.
— Tim L.
Originally from Ohio, Dr. Heiken received a Bachelor of Science in Zoology at Michigan State University, before enrolling at the Tufts Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine where she received earned a Master of Science (MS) in Animals and Public Policy and completed her doctorial studies, earning a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM).
While completing her undergraduate and graduate studies, Dr. Heiken worked as a veterinary technician and, upon graduation from veterinary school in 2017, worked as a vet in Boston before relocating to Pennsylvania with her husband and her 3 dogs and 2 cats in 2020.
Dr. Heiken has experience and a strong interest in preventative medicine, pain management, and client education. “I have a passion for sharing my knowledge and love of animals with our clients and patients -- so that they can be fully involved in their pets’ care plans,” said Dr. Heiken.
Outside of work, Dr. Heiken enjoys fishing and golfing, though her biggest hobby is training and competing in dog agility with her two Swedish Vallhunds, Valkyrie and Fish; so far she has competed in the AKC Agility National Championships and the Westminster Masters Agility Championship, and she has been invited to the AKC Agility Invitational for 2022.
As a new family-owned and operated business, Viking Veterinary Services is proud of the initial feedback received from the company’s first patients:
”Dr Heiken was EXTREMELY PROFESSIONAL and considerate. She clearly LOVES animals and is amazing at her job. She is the sole caretaker of all of my family pets.” - Tim L.
“Dr. Heiken is a wonderful, compassionate veterinarian. She takes the time to get to know you and your pets personally -- and makes medical recommendations that fit your individual situation the best. I’ve trusted Dr. Heiken to perform surgery on one of my pups, and now I’m thrilled to trust all five of my dogs to her care.” - Grace H.
“I had my first visit here today, and would highly recommend them. The staff are very knowledgeable and accommodating. The doctor was considerate and attentive [in answering] any questions I had.” - Robert M.
To learn more about Viking Veterinary Services or to make an appointment, contact us today: online at vikingveterinary.com, by phone at (215) 256-6001, or via email: hello@vikingveterinary.com.
About Viking Veterinary Services
Viking Veterinary Services is a general practice veterinary hospital founded on the principle of providing exceptional, personalized veterinary care to the animals we share our homes and lives with by working with you to keep your pets happy and healthy. We aim to do this by empowering pet owners (that’s you!) to play an active and important role in maintaining the health of your pets through open communication, education and collaboration to find a plan that fits your family. We aim to provide the best care for your best friends! As a fully independent practice free of corporate influence, we offer maximum attention to your pets’ care. A local vet in Harleysville.
Family-owned and locally operated by Dr. Whitney Heiken, a resident of Montgomery County who brings her dogs to work with her (almost) every day.
Whitney Heiken
Viking Veterinary Services
+1 215-256-6001
hello@vikingveterinary.com
