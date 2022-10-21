Global Computer Servers Market Growth Trajectory

Computer Servers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Computer Servers Global Market Report 2022”, the computer servers market grew from $87.06 billion in 2021 to $93.51 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The computer servers market is expected to grow to $107.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.5%. The increasing demand for the server is a key factor driving the growth of the computer server market.

Key Trends In The Computer Servers Market

Technological advancements are a major trend shaping the computer server market. Major companies operating in the computer server sector are focusing on developing technology advanced solutions for a computer server.

Overview Of The Computer Servers Market

The computer servers market consists of sales of computer servers by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide computer servers, which are hardware devices used to store, access, secure, and manage digital data, files, and services. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Computer Servers Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Server Type: Web Server, Virtual Server, Application Server, Database Server, Others

• By Server Operating System: Microsoft Windows Servers, Linux / Unix Servers, Netware, Cloud Servers

• By Application: Mainframes, Desktop, Laptop Computers, Others

• By Geography: The global computer servers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as IBM, Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett-Packard Corp., Inspur Technologies Co. Ltd., Lenovo, FUJITSU, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Oracle Inc., Cisco, EMC Corp, PolarLake, Adobe Systems Inc., VMware Inc., Bull Ltd., RedHat Inc., Apache Corp., Hitachi Ltd., NEC Corp., Western Digital Corporation, Kingston Technology Company Inc, Seagate Technology and Toshiba.

Computer Servers Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of computer servers global market. The market report gives computer servers global market analysis, computer servers global market size, computer servers global market growth drivers, computer servers global market segments, computer servers global market major players, computer servers global market growth across geographies, computer servers market share. computer servers market trends and computer servers market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

