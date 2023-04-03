Amazon Web Services (AWS): What are its advantages over other clouds

Technological developments have allowed the creation of more and more products, some of which are intangible and in the cloud.

Amazon Web Services (AWS): What are its advantages?Technological developments have allowed the creation of more and more products, some of which are intangible and in the cloud. An example is the Cloud services of Amazon Web Services, which we will discuss in this article.What is Amazon Web Services (AWS)?Amazon Web Services is a cloud service provider that provides storage, computing resources, mobile apps, databases, and a plethora of other services in the cloud computing manner. But what exactly is cloud computing?If you need any of those resources, you can contract with Amazon Web Services to get that capacity without investing in infrastructure. In other words, a monthly subscription to AWS will be paid to connect to a server/database/service where the information you require will be processed instead of investing in powerful and expensive computers.This is an advantage both for SMEs and businesses that are at a young age and are not able to make a large investment in infrastructure. Also, it benefits those who, even though they can invest, decide to postpone it or prefer a pay-per-use model, similar to the advantages between the purchase of a vehicle and a company lease. In this way, they will be able to convert it into a variable cost that will only increase if they demand more capacity if the business grows.In addition, in the case of having your own infrastructure, AWS can become your safeguard, allowing all applications and users to switch to your Cloud infrastructure management in minutes in the event of failure of your main CPD, maintaining business continuity.What does Amazon Web Services offer, and what are its main advantages?AWS has a presence in 190 countries around the world and has more than 10,000 associated partners, among which we find IGROUP CAMS. It has data centers in the United States, Japan, Australia, Brazil, Europe, and Singapore, and its clients benefit from features such as:SecurityAlthough the ability to handle data on an external infrastructure seems extremely appealing and has cost advantages, the security problem may be a worry. AWS has licenses and audits like PCI DSS Level 1, FISMA Moderate, HIPAA and SOC 1, ISO 27001, and SOC 2, ensuring dependability.DatabasesFor today's businesses, it is of great importance to have fast and reliable access to data, which they need to store and manage. Access to databases including MySQL, Oracle, Aurora, PostgreSQL, SQL Server, and MongoDB is possible through AWS.Low costBusinesses will save money by connecting to the cloud since they will not have to invest in expensive infrastructure. Furthermore, AWS has become increasingly efficient, making use of economies of scale to decrease costs and pass those savings on to its clients.AccessibilityOne of the most important characteristics of AWS is how simple it is to access it and identify services that can handle the desired workload. Furthermore, because AWS swiftly adapts to market demands, new services are constantly added to AWS.Visibility and governanceAlthough AWS is the provider of the infrastructure, it is still possible and easy for the company to audit, control, and manage in order to maintain proper governance over its data. This allows partners to access information quickly and therefore act faster.ResilienceAWS CPDs are intended to keep employees working in the worst-case scenario. Infrastructures with 99.99999% uptime (less than 4 seconds downtime per year!) may be created.WE ARE A PARTNER OF AMAZON WEB SERVICES AT IGROUP LTDAt IGroup CAMS, we are a certified Partner in Amazon Web Services and Azure. We have an accredited team with extensive experience in AWS. We plan and carry out the transfer of your digital services to the most appropriate infrastructure in the Amazon cloud with the CAM software. In addition, we carry out a constant improvement of processes and procedures. If you want to know how we can help you, take a look at our CAM software.