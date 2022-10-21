Submit Release
News Search

There were 479 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,037 in the last 365 days.

DevOps: Drive Operational Excellence with CAMS for NoOps Cloud Infrastructure

Focus on your software, not on managing infrastructure.”
— Garry Forsyth
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More and more DevOps teams are moving towards a NoOps (No Operations) approach. CAMS from igroup enables this through automation.

Development and operations teams play critical roles within any software business, but often their objectives are at odds. A development team wants to accelerate the roadmap and get the latest features and improvements out to end users as soon as possible. An operations team wants to run stable environments and provide a service that is always up.

Balancing the objectives of these teams and managing incidents can be a distraction to a business that is focused on software. Also, in a smaller team having a dedicated operations team is not always possible. This then saps time for the DevOps team to work on their roadmap. Instead, it is spent firefighting cloud infrastructure issues.

NoOps using CAMS in a SaaS business will give you several benefits both commercial and operational.

· Get back to your roadmap - Automating your cloud management with CAMS will lead to more robust cloud infrastructure with less and less firefighting. Your DevOps team can get back to focusing on their roadmap

· Increased efficiency - unified cloud management with templated deployments will allow you to set up and alter development, test, UAT and live environments more efficiently. Also moving between them knowing there is a standard approach becomes a lot less time consuming

· Known cloud infrastructure costs - Cost analysis and monitoring allow you to manage cost against performance and keep your cloud infrastructure as cost-effective as possible

· Reduced operational costs - Reduce the need for an operations role within your team. You will probably always have an element of this within any DevOps team, but remove the need for a dedicated team or individual with only this role

"Focus on your software, not on managing infrastructure."

Garry Forsyth - Product Director, igroup

As a SaaS business, it is important to focus on DevOps in order to achieve operational excellence. Automating your cloud management with CAMS will lead to more robust infrastructure with less firefighting. Your DevOps team can get back to focusing on their roadmap and increasing efficiency and move towards a NoOps approach.

Knowing the cost of your cloud infrastructure against performance goals becomes easier with cost analysis and monitoring as part of CAMS. Our unified cloud management software CAMS automates cloud management for you, so you can concentrate on providing value for your customers!

Stephen Rastall
igroup CAMS
+ +447921624502
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

DevOps: Drive Operational Excellence with CAMS for NoOps Cloud Infrastructure

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.