DevOps: Drive Operational Excellence with CAMS for NoOps Cloud Infrastructure
Focus on your software, not on managing infrastructure.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More and more DevOps teams are moving towards a NoOps (No Operations) approach. CAMS from igroup enables this through automation.
Development and operations teams play critical roles within any software business, but often their objectives are at odds. A development team wants to accelerate the roadmap and get the latest features and improvements out to end users as soon as possible. An operations team wants to run stable environments and provide a service that is always up.
Balancing the objectives of these teams and managing incidents can be a distraction to a business that is focused on software. Also, in a smaller team having a dedicated operations team is not always possible. This then saps time for the DevOps team to work on their roadmap. Instead, it is spent firefighting cloud infrastructure issues.
NoOps using CAMS in a SaaS business will give you several benefits both commercial and operational.
· Get back to your roadmap - Automating your cloud management with CAMS will lead to more robust cloud infrastructure with less and less firefighting. Your DevOps team can get back to focusing on their roadmap
· Increased efficiency - unified cloud management with templated deployments will allow you to set up and alter development, test, UAT and live environments more efficiently. Also moving between them knowing there is a standard approach becomes a lot less time consuming
· Known cloud infrastructure costs - Cost analysis and monitoring allow you to manage cost against performance and keep your cloud infrastructure as cost-effective as possible
· Reduced operational costs - Reduce the need for an operations role within your team. You will probably always have an element of this within any DevOps team, but remove the need for a dedicated team or individual with only this role
Garry Forsyth - Product Director, igroup
As a SaaS business, it is important to focus on DevOps in order to achieve operational excellence. Automating your cloud management with CAMS will lead to more robust infrastructure with less firefighting. Your DevOps team can get back to focusing on their roadmap and increasing efficiency and move towards a NoOps approach.
Knowing the cost of your cloud infrastructure against performance goals becomes easier with cost analysis and monitoring as part of CAMS. Our unified cloud management software CAMS automates cloud management for you, so you can concentrate on providing value for your customers!
