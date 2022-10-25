Cloud Management: Azure support is only part of the puzzle
Focusing only on the support component of Azure management is a mistake many businesses seem to make.
The support we received was excellent from the team and we have since been able to improve the efficiency of our deployment, rationalising some services and measurably reducing our costs as a result”RUNCORN, UNITED KINGDOM, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Focusing only on the support component of Azure management is a mistake many businesses seem to make. Azure management requires more than just a pair of hands to respond to outages.
— James L - via Capterra
The requirement for Azure support often overshadows the whole procurement cycle for an Azure management service. Your Azure support plan is a core element of your cloud management strategy, but other areas are more important.
The core areas that any Azure management solution needs to cover are:
· Monitoring and fault resolution
· Cost analysis and recommendations
· Auto-scaling according to demand
· Security auditing
· 24/7assisted support
· Management dashboards
· Support & advisory services
CloudOps Active Management Solution from igroup offers all of the features businesses need for comprehensive Azure management. Then support and advisory service can be bolted on to provide the targeted Azure support you need on demand.
Our unified cloud management solution is a set of tools, processes and people that work together to proactively prevent and resolve issues in your Azure environment.
"Like many companies, we were running services across different cloud platforms and lacked information about utilisation ... The support we received was excellent from the team and we have since been able to improve the efficiency of our deployment, rationalising some services and measurably reducing our costs as a result."
James L - Managing Director (Review left on Capterra)
Stephen Rastall
igroup CAMS
+ +447921624502
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn