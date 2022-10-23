Cloud Management Solved for Your Business with CAMS from igroup
Cloud management for AWS & Azure should include automated monitoring, maintenance and cost-saving recommendations as a minimum.
The cloud has brought many benefits to businesses, including increased agility and flexibility, but it has also introduced new challenges. Adapting to the cloud as it evolves is a full-time job. Being aware of your maintenance and security requirements as well as reacting to outages is just the start. With the cloud being a consumption model where you pay for what you consume, everyone needs to be on top of cloud costs and balance them against required performance.
Doing all of this for a small to medium cloud deployment quickly becomes more than a small to medium organisation can handle with in-house resources without affecting their day-to-day operations.
“The igroup culture of approachable professionalism has been a great match with my team. Also, their ‘can do’ attitude with a pragmatic approach to problems has enabled us to move our product roadmap forward.”
Dan Frost - Managing Director at Adaptive
igroup’s cloud management solution, CAMS, offers a comprehensive cloud management platform that will save you time and money. CAMS is designed to help business users take full advantage of cloud capabilities, without the hassle of trying to manage it all themselves.
· Cost management - Cost monitoring and optimsation
· Maintenance - patching and auto recovery
· Auto-scaling - reformat your cloud infrastructure to meet demand
· Auditing and risk registers
· Cloud management dashboard - single pane of glass dashboards
With CAMS, you can rest assured that your cloud environment is being proactively monitored and maintained by our team of experts.
Additionally, CAMS features optional bolt-ons for support and advisory services, so you have a complete cloud management solution to ensure that your cloud infrastructure is always optimised for performance.
