Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,522 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,263 in the last 365 days.

Experts: Victoria State Election 2022

Expert contacts for comment on the issues, events and policy of the 2022 State Election.

Email experts directly or contact the media team for assistance.

Politics, Media and Economics

  • Professor Andrea Carson, Politics and Media
    Gender equality, women’s political participation, independents (i.e. Teals), social media and digital campaigning
    Email: a.carson@latrobe.edu.au
  • Dr Nasya Bahfen, Senior Lecturer in Journalism
    Cultural and linguistically diverse (CALD) community participation in politics, and digital literacy, CALD response to public health measures
    Email: n.bahfen@latrobe.edu.au
  • Dr Kevin Brianton, Adjunct Senior Research Fellow
    Political messaging, campaign tactics and media strategy.  
    Email: k.brianton@latrobe.edu.au
  • Ian Tulloch, Adjunct Research Fellow
    Australian federal and state politics; regional politics; electoral politics; environmental and water politics; industrial relations/unions and politics. 
    Email: i.tulloch@latrobe.edu.au
  • Dr Buly Cardak, Associate Professor Economics
    Cost of living pressures, school/higher education policy and risk with economics background.
    Email: B.Cardak@latrobe.edu.au

Social Security, Disability, Aged Care, Rural Health and Mental Health

  • Professor Jane Mills, Dean, La Trobe Rural Health SchoolNursing workforce, rural workforce, rural health issues (such as service provision to reduce inequity)
    Email: jane.mills@latrobe.edu.au
  • Professor Deirdre Fetherstonhaugh, Australian Centre for Evidence Based Aged Care (ACEBAC) Aged care, research into practice, residential aged care performance
    Email: D.Fetherstonhaugh@latrobe.edu.au
  • Dr Rachel Winterton, The John Richards Centre for Rural Ageing Research Rural ageing, rural aged care
    Email: R.Winterton@latrobe.edu.au
  • Professor Christine Bigby, Director Living with Disability Research Centre
    Disability policy, social inclusion, abuse of people with disabilities. 
    Email: c.bigby@latrobe.edu.au
  • Dr Chris Maylea, Associate Professor La Trobe Law School
    Mental health reform, in particular mental health law reform
    Email: C.Maylea@latrobe.edu.au 

Education Policy

  • Professor Joanna Barbousas, Dean of EducationEducation policy, teacher education, teacher progression, innovative learning options.
    Email: j.barbousas@latrobe.edu.au

Climate Change and Environmental Policy

  • Dr Kathleen Birrell, Lecturer La Trobe Law School
    Climate change law, politics around climate change, environmental policy. 
    Email: k.birrell@latrobe.edu.au

LGBTIQ people and the law

  • Dr Matthew Mitchell, crime, justice and legal studies, Dept of Social InquiryLGBTIQ people and the law, criminal justice, transgender and gender diverse people in law and policy.
    Email: matthew.mitchell@latrobe.edu.au

Media: Courtney Carthy – c.carthy-oneill@latrobe.edu.au, +61 433 208 187

You just read:

Experts: Victoria State Election 2022

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.