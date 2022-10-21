Experts: Victoria State Election 2022
Expert contacts for comment on the issues, events and policy of the 2022 State Election.
Email experts directly or contact the media team for assistance.
Politics, Media and Economics
-
Professor Andrea Carson, Politics and Media
Gender equality, women’s political participation, independents (i.e. Teals), social media and digital campaigning
Email: a.carson@latrobe.edu.au
-
Dr Nasya Bahfen, Senior Lecturer in Journalism
Cultural and linguistically diverse (CALD) community participation in politics, and digital literacy, CALD response to public health measures
Email: n.bahfen@latrobe.edu.au
-
Dr Kevin Brianton, Adjunct Senior Research Fellow
Political messaging, campaign tactics and media strategy.
Email: k.brianton@latrobe.edu.au
-
Ian Tulloch, Adjunct Research Fellow
Australian federal and state politics; regional politics; electoral politics; environmental and water politics; industrial relations/unions and politics.
Email: i.tulloch@latrobe.edu.au
-
Dr Buly Cardak, Associate Professor Economics
Cost of living pressures, school/higher education policy and risk with economics background.
Email: B.Cardak@latrobe.edu.au
Social Security, Disability, Aged Care, Rural Health and Mental Health
-
Professor Jane Mills, Dean, La Trobe Rural Health SchoolNursing workforce, rural workforce, rural health issues (such as service provision to reduce inequity)
Email: jane.mills@latrobe.edu.au
-
Professor Deirdre Fetherstonhaugh, Australian Centre for Evidence Based Aged Care (ACEBAC) Aged care, research into practice, residential aged care performance
Email: D.Fetherstonhaugh@latrobe.edu.au
-
Dr Rachel Winterton, The John Richards Centre for Rural Ageing Research Rural ageing, rural aged care
Email: R.Winterton@latrobe.edu.au
-
Professor Christine Bigby, Director Living with Disability Research Centre
Disability policy, social inclusion, abuse of people with disabilities.
Email: c.bigby@latrobe.edu.au
-
Dr Chris Maylea, Associate Professor La Trobe Law School
Mental health reform, in particular mental health law reform
Email: C.Maylea@latrobe.edu.au
Education Policy
-
Professor Joanna Barbousas, Dean of EducationEducation policy, teacher education, teacher progression, innovative learning options.
Email: j.barbousas@latrobe.edu.au
Climate Change and Environmental Policy
-
Dr Kathleen Birrell, Lecturer La Trobe Law School
Climate change law, politics around climate change, environmental policy.
Email: k.birrell@latrobe.edu.au
LGBTIQ people and the law
-
Dr Matthew Mitchell, crime, justice and legal studies, Dept of Social InquiryLGBTIQ people and the law, criminal justice, transgender and gender diverse people in law and policy.
Email: matthew.mitchell@latrobe.edu.au
Media: Courtney Carthy – c.carthy-oneill@latrobe.edu.au, +61 433 208 187