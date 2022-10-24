Azure Cost Management: Use cloud management software to slash the out of control Azure bill
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a global backdrop of rising interest rates and rising costs, ways are needed to slash your monthly Azure costs.
Azure provides a number of built-in cost management and billing tools such as Azure pricing calculator, Azure cost analysis, Azure reservations, and Azure budget alerts. These can all help you track and manage your Azure costs. But for a truly comprehensive solution, consider investing in cloud management software like CAMS from igroup.
Azure cost management software can slash your Azure bill. CAMS from igroup uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to continuously monitor your cloud infrastructure. Then it makes targeted recommendations about reducing your Azure costs while balancing performance.
“Working with igroup has helped us to ensure that as we grow our infrastructure is supported fully and can deliver the results our customers expect. “
Steve Stringer - Software Architect at Oak Software
Cloud management software removes the set up time, and internal upskill requirement. See tangible results within a few weeks and start saving on your next Azure bill.
Don’t let your Azure bill spiral out of control. Take advantage of Azure cost management software to keep costs under control and maximize the value of your cloud investment.
To find out more about why cloud management software should be part of your Azure cost management strategy read the article here. Contact igroup today to learn more about CAMS and how it can help you manage your azure costs.
Stephen Rastall
Azure provides a number of built-in cost management and billing tools such as Azure pricing calculator, Azure cost analysis, Azure reservations, and Azure budget alerts. These can all help you track and manage your Azure costs. But for a truly comprehensive solution, consider investing in cloud management software like CAMS from igroup.
Azure cost management software can slash your Azure bill. CAMS from igroup uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to continuously monitor your cloud infrastructure. Then it makes targeted recommendations about reducing your Azure costs while balancing performance.
“Working with igroup has helped us to ensure that as we grow our infrastructure is supported fully and can deliver the results our customers expect. “
Steve Stringer - Software Architect at Oak Software
Cloud management software removes the set up time, and internal upskill requirement. See tangible results within a few weeks and start saving on your next Azure bill.
Don’t let your Azure bill spiral out of control. Take advantage of Azure cost management software to keep costs under control and maximize the value of your cloud investment.
To find out more about why cloud management software should be part of your Azure cost management strategy read the article here. Contact igroup today to learn more about CAMS and how it can help you manage your azure costs.
Stephen Rastall
igroup CAMS
+44 7921 624502
email us here