Azure Support Plans Sorted With CAMS

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Azure support plans can be confusing. With so many options and features, it's hard to sort through them and find the best fit for your specific circumstances.Take the guesswork out of your Azure support plan with CAMS from igroup.“Your client-centred approach, diligence, professionalism and technical acumen is second to none. Considering where we were before, igroup provides a five-star and superior value-for-money service - thank you so much. Your services are highly valued, and we look forward to a very long-term relationship.”Keith Bero - Commercial Director at Doddle Learnigroup is proud to announce that CAMS now includes all the elements you need for an Azure support plan. CAMS provides unified cloud management with the following elements as standard:· Cost & performance monitoring and optimisation· Always on support and fault resolution· 24/7 monitoring & cloud management dashboards· Auditing & risk registers· Automated backup servicesAdditionally, support and advisory services can be bolted onto the main service so that your business is covered for all eventualities. CAMS provides an Enterprise level cloud management service.Unified cloud management driven by cutting edge open- source technology partners:· Docker· MongoDB· InfluxDB· Kubernetes - cloud native computing foundation· OSTicket· Jenkins· .Net Core· testRobbitMQGet the power of all of these technologies through CAMS to accelerate your cloud infrastructure, improving performance while driving down costs. Find out more about the details of CAMS Azure cloud management with a fixed monthly cost and optional support and advisory bolt-on here.