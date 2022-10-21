With 9.6% CAGR, Activated Carbon Market Size Worth USD 8,264.03Mn In 2028; Industry Share, Trends and Top Competitors
Activated Carbon Market
Latest released the research study on Global Activated Carbon Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Activated Carbon Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2021-2028,” the market was valued at USD 4,116.03 Mn in 2020. The Insight Partners states that the market will reach USD 8,264.03Mn by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.8%. Activated Carbon Market report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends, market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, and technologies, future road map and forecast. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable).
Get the PDF Sample Copy (Including FULL TOC, Graphs and Tables) of this report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000777/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10694
Newly introduced favourable government policies for treating wastewater promote the growth of the activated carbon market globally. Activated carbon filtration methods are easy and cost-effective. Regulations on mercury emissions have also propelled the utilization of activated carbon for air purification. China utilizes large quantities of activated carbon for manufacturing automotive parts involving carbon powdered cabin air filters. Major players operating in the global activated carbon market provide a wide range of product portfolios. They emphasize expanding their business in respective regions by developing high-quality and innovative products to fulfill customer requirements.
An International Activated Carbon business report explains market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements in the market. The industry report makes available an in-depth description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of key vendors and business strategy adopted by competitors along with their SWOT analysis and porter's five force analysis. This wide-ranging report is the best overview about global industry perspective, comprehensive analysis, size, share, growth, segment, trends and forecast.
Activated Carbon Market Future Trends
Recently, a few cost-effective alternatives of commercial activated carbon emerged in the Activated Carbon Market. Exploring inexpensive and efficient carbon activation methods can contribute to environmental sustainability with several other benefits for future applications. For instance, activated carbon made from bioresources exhibits exceptional surface properties with a high degree of porosity. Also, the cost incurred in the process is lower than commercial carbon activation. The use of bioresources such as solid waste material for synthesis of activated carbon helps save the landfill space. Therefore, this alternative is likely to be upheld by several economies in future.
Some of The Key Players Covered in the Activated Carbon Market are
Osaka Gas Chemical Co. Ltd (Japan)
KURARAY CO., LTD (Japan)
HAYCARB (PVT) LTD (Sri Lanka)
KUREHA CORPORATION (Japan)
CABOT CORPORATION (US)
Activated Carbon Technologies Pty Ltd (Australia)
Albemarle Corporation (US)
CPL ACTIVATED CARBONS (UK)
JACOBI CARBONS GROUP (Sweden)
…
Access Complete Copy of this Report (Including the full TOC, Tables and Figures, Graphs as well as Chart) @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000777/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10694
Key Developments:
June 2020:
Calgon Carbon Corporation announced the expansion of its facility at Pearlington, Mississippi plant by collaborating a second virgin activated carbon production line with an estimated investment of US$ 185 million. The project is expected to add 38 jobs in the plant. Once done with the expansion, the company’s virgin granular activated carbon capacity will exceed 200 million pounds per year.
September 2020:
Calgon Carbon Corporation announced to introduce an industrial reactivation furnace at its Chemviron operations in Feluy, Belgium. The Feluy site is the largest reactivation facility in the world, and this new furnace will add 11,000 MT (24 million pounds) a year to the total production capacity.
Key Segmentation:
By Type (Powdered, Granular, Pelletized, and Others)
By Application (Water Treatment, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, and Others)
Activated Carbon Market - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis
Interruption in supply chain, manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales during COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the global activated carbon market
Get the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on this market
Activated Carbon Market Drivers
Growing Demand for Wastewater Treatment…. Continued
Activated Carbon Market Regional Insights
Geographically, the global activated carbon market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SCAM).
Asia Pacific dominated the global activated carbon market in 2020 with a revenue total of US$ 2,074.2 million and is projected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. Major Asian economies such as China and India are witnessing large-scale manufacturing and industrialization. These countries have high volumes of activated carbon manufacturing and consumption. The largely generated industrial wastewater requires suitable treatment, which, in turn, drives the regional activated carbon market business.
North America, the second-largest activated carbon market in 2020, is likely to show a substantial growth over the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and growing number of fast-food chains & restaurants in the region generate a huge quantity of wastewater subject to further treatment. Over 34 billion gallons of wastewater is treated in the US facilities every day, thereby driving the need for activated carbon.
For More Information or Query or, Customization before Buying Visit @https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPTE100000777/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10694
The Activated Carbon market report provides answers to the following key questions:
What will be the Activated Carbon market size and the growth rate in the coming year?
What are the main key factors driving the global Activated Carbon market?
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Activated Carbon market?
Which are Trending factors influencing the market shares of the top regions across the globe?
Who are the key market players and what are their strategies in the global Activated Carbon market?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Activated Carbon market?
What industrial trends, drivers and challenges are manipulating its growth?
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.
Top Related Reorts:
Carbon Composites Market: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/carbon-composites-market
Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market:https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/automotive-carbon-thermoplastic-market
Carbon Fiber Market:https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/carbon-fiber-market
Glasslike Carbon Market:https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/glasslike-carbon-market
Recovered Carbon Black Market:https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/recovered-carbon-black-rcb-market
Fluorine Carbon Coatings Market:https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/fluorine-carbon-coatings-market
Aircraft Carbon Braking System Market:https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/aircraft-carbon-braking-system-market
Contact Us:
Sameer Joshi
The Insight Partners
email us here
+91 96661 11581
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn