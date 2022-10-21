Frozen Seafood Market to Reach $ 22.57 Billion by 2028 by Analyzing Global Demand and Revenue
The Insight Partner
Frozen Seafood Market is driven by increasing demand for convenient food products to provide better health benefits to the human body.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study, titled " Frozen Seafood Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Frozen Fish, Frozen Crustaceans, Frozen Mollusks, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarket and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others), and Geography”. The frozen seafood market is projected to reach US$ 22.57 billion by 2028 from US$ 16.27 billion in 2022. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2028.
Global Frozen Seafood Market Growth Values, Regional and Industry Scope:
Report Coverage- Details
Market Size Value in- US$ 16.27 Billion in 2022
Market Size Value by- US$ 22.57 Billion by 2028
Growth rate- CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2028
Forecast Period- 2022-2028
Base Year- 2022
No. of Pages- 140
No. of Tables- 58
No. of Charts & Figures- 73
Historical data available- Yes
Segments covered- Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography
Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA
Country scope- US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina
Report coverage- Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Frozen Seafood Market at
- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00019231/
Over the past few years, the preference for healthy living increased dramatically. People do not want to compromise their health in their busy lifestyle, which leads to increasing demand for convenient food products to provide better health benefits to the human body. Seafood contains vitamins, nutrients, calcium, minerals, phosphorus, and omega-3. People are increasingly consuming seafood as it provides various health benefits.
Health consciousness has been increasing among the young population. The increasing popularity of fitness and muscle building among the millennials, coupled with their interest in following a balanced diet, are expected to create additional demand for seafood products over the forecast period. Fresh seafood products have a shorter shelf life and are relatively expensive, whereas, frozen seafood products are affordable and can be stored for a longer duration. Thus, the factors mentioned above are driving the market growth.
Frozen Seafood Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
Thai Union Group, Sterling Seafood Corp., Clifton Seafood Company, Marine Foods, Viet Asia Foods Company, American Seafoods, Mazetta Company LLC, High Liner Foods Inc, The Sirena Group, and Castlerock Fisheries Pvt. Ltd. are the key players operating in the global frozen seafood market. These companies provide a wide range of products for the market and have a widespread global presence, which provides a lucrative opportunity to serve a large set of customers.
Speak to Analyst- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00019231?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10310
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Frozen Seafood Market
The COVID-19 pandemic initially affected the global frozen seafood market due to the shutdown of manufacturing units, rising seafood prices, shortage of labor, disruption of supply chains, and financial instability.
The food & beverage industry's disruption due to the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 outbreak restrained the demand for frozen seafood. However, businesses are gaining ground as previously imposed limitations have been eased across various countries. Moreover, the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines by governments of different countries eased the situation, leading to the rise in business activities worldwide. The COVID-19 pandemic also collaterally resulted in the growth of several segments of the food & beverage industry post recovery from the production disruptions. The COVID-19 pandemic led people to stay at home for a long time, under quarantine or otherwise, which increased the focus on at-home cooking. As people have been working from home, emphasis on cooking at home and consuming foods with high nutrient values increased.
The report segments the Frozen Seafood market as follows:
Based on product type, the market is segmented into frozen fish, frozen crustaceans, frozen mollusks, and others. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others.
By geography, the frozen seafood market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America. The market in North America is further segmented into the US, Mexico, and Canada. The Europe market is segmented into Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is segmented into Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The market in the Middle East & Africa (MEA) is further segmented into South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of the MEA. The market in South and Central America is segmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South and Central America.
Based on product type, the market is segmented into frozen fish, frozen crustaceans, frozen mollusks, and others. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others.
Order a Copy of Frozen Seafood Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2028 Research Report at - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00019231/
Browse Related Reports and get Sample copy:
Fish Oil Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis
- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00016600/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10310
Canned Fish Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis
- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00019531/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10310
Fish Powder Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis
- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00011070/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10310
About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.
Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:
Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/frozen-seafood-market
More Research- https://www.whatech.com/og/markets-research/companies/the-insight-partners-2019-05-20
Sameer Joshi
The Insight Partners
+91 96661 11581
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn