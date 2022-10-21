Pascal Beveraggi won appeal case in Dubai Court against Moise Katumbi
Pascal Beveraggi and Octavia won their appeal against DRC Presidential candidate Moise Katumbi and his company Astalia at the honorable Dubai Court of AppealsDUBAI, UAE, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pascal Beveraggi and the company Octavia won their appeal against DRC Presidential candidate Moise Katumbi and his company Astalia at the honorable Court of Appeals in Dubai.
Following a lengthy and ongoing court dispute in the Democratic Republic of Congo between Pascal Beveraggi and Moise Katumbi, regarding ownership of the NB Mining Company – a case in which Pascal Beveraggi already won back the legal ownership of his company in March 2022 in the honorable Congolese Court (link to ruling: http://www.nb-mining.com/files/ruling-37748-37377.pdf), just as he won his case against the usurper Moïse Katumbi and his company Astalia in the Kinshasa/Gombe Court of Appeals in December 2020 – Moise Katumbi now attempts to create legal issues for Mr. Pascal Beveraggi in the United Arab Emirates.
The company Astalia, owned by Presidential candidate in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Moise Katumbi, had created a case against Mr. Pascal Beveraggi in Dubai, however, the case was based on a false judgement from Kolwezi in the Democratic Republic of Congo against Octavia. The honorable Court of Appeals in Dubai swiftly recognized this and ruled against Astalia to vindicate Mr. Pascal Beveraggi and Octavia.
The honorable Dubai Court of Appeals decision on the 19th Oct.: “The court ruled in accepting the appeal by form and basically to reject the issue appealed and to rule again by not accepting the issue and to oblige the appellee to pay the expenses and the amount of one thousand Dirhams as lawyer fees.”
Winning this appeal is yet another important victory for Mr. Pascal Beveraggi cementing the fact that the courts in both the Democratic Republic of Congo and Dubai is on the side of Mr. Beveraggi and Octavia’ side in this lengthy legal battle.
Mr. Pascal Beveraggi is already preparing to start a criminal case in Dubai next week against Moise Katumbi for trial in judgement.
Dubai Courts Case no: 4/2022/376
Dubai Courts QR code Verification: SVM-43827/2022/ decided by: 2210 / pronounced by:1354
Link to Ruling: http://www.nb-mining.com/files/verdict-21-10-2022.pdf
http://www.nb-mining.com/files/verdict-google-translate.pdf
