Intelligent Lighting Controls Market Report 2022-2027: Top Companies Overview, Growth (CAGR 16.30%) and Forecast

Intelligent Lighting Controls Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Intelligent Lighting Controls Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global intelligent lighting controls market size reached a value of US$ 9.34 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 24.76 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.30% during 2022-2027. Intelligent lighting controls is a network-based lighting control solution that uses various components, such as movable illumination sensors, transmitters and receivers, and microcontrollers, for controlling the lighting of a space. The control systems improve energy efficiency and performance while adhering to building codes and complying with green building requirements and energy conservation programs.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Intelligent Lighting Controls Industry Demand:

The global market is majorly driven by the growing requirement for energy-efficient connected lighting controls. In line with this, the high demand for cost-effective and energy-saving OLED lighting is significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, the improved connectivity and continual advancements in technological solutions are facilitating the adoption of intelligent lighting control systems across various verticals. Moreover, the increasing number of smart city projects across the globe and an enhanced focus on sustainable development are catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the introduction of numerous government energy-saving schemes across the globe is providing a boost to the market. Apart from this, there is an increase in the use of LED streetlights as they help reduce operations and maintenance (O&M) costs through immediate identification of streetlight failures. They also offer significant environmental benefits due to lower energy usage and reduced carbon emissions from truck rolls. This, coupled with the gradual substitution of traditional lamps with LED lamps, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to market players. Other factors, including rising technological advancements and the increasing number of smart city projects around the world, are projected to strengthen the growth of the market.

Key Players Included in Global Intelligent Lighting Controls Market Research Report:

• Acuity Brands Inc.

• ams-OSRAM AG

• Control4 Corporation (Snap One LLC)

• Enlighted Inc.

• General Electric Company

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Hubbell Incorporated

• Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

• Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.

• Schneider Electric SE

• Signify Holding B.V.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Sensors

• Ballasts and LED Drivers

• Microcontrollers

• Dimmers and Switch Actuators

• Transmitters and Receivers

• Others

Breakup by Connectivity Type:

• Wired

• Wireless

Breakup by Application:

• Commercial Buildings

• Residential Buildings

• Public Utilities

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

