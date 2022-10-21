Battlefield Management Market Outlook, Trends, Leading Companies and Industry Growth 2022-2027 | Aselsan, BAE Systems

Global Battlefield Management Market Outlook

The global battlefield management market is primarily driven by the increasing instances of cross-border conflicts.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Battlefield Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global battlefield management market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global battlefield management market size reached US$ 10.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during 2022-2027.

Industry Overview:

A battlefield management system utilizes complex software and interconnectivity to perform various missions pertaining to the battlefield and military. It effectively integrates the information acquired from real-time data and processes the required information to surge command of a military unit. It comprises sensors, hand-held or wearable devices, weapon platforms and multiple navigation, computing, imaging and communication systems that assist in improving the decision-making skills through collaborative planning. Consequently, these portable control and command systems form one of the key components of network-centric warfare programs across the defense sector.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global market is majorly driven by significant growth in the defense sector. Due to the rising need for military modernization and growing situational awareness, there has been an escalating need for efficient battlefield management systems across the globe. Moreover, the rising adoption of digitalization across the sector is also creating a positive outlook for the market. The market is further driven by the widespread integration of advanced battlefield management systems with military vehicles to provide improved surveillance, navigation, and communications. Additionally, the increasing need to safeguard crucial battlefield data from the rising incidences of security theft across the globe is providing an impetus to the market growth. These managements systems include the usage of several network security measures and firewalls to effectively counter hackers and cyber threats.

Battlefield Management Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global battlefield management market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Aselsan A.S. (IST: ASELS)

• BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS: BAESY)

• Cobham Limited

• Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT)

• General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD)

• Indra Sistemas S.A. (OTCMKTS: ISMAY)

• Israel Aerospace Industries

• L3harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LHX)

• Leonardo SpA

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Rheinmetall AG

• Rolta India Limited

• RUAG Group

• Thales Group

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global battlefield management market on the basis of platform, component, system, application and region.

Breakup by Platform:

• Vehicle

• Headquarter

• Soldier

Breakup by Component:

• Wireless Communication Devices

• Imaging Devices

• Computer Software

• Tracking Devices

• Wired Communication Devices

• Computer Hardware Devices

• Night Vision Devices

• Display Devices

• Others

Breakup by System:

• Navigation and Imaging System

• Communication and Networking System

• Computing System

Breakup by Application:

• Army

• Air Force

• Navy

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

