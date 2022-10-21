Surgical Clips Market Report Study on Challenges, Application and Opportunities to 2025

Surgical clip market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surgical clip market was valued at $4,849 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $7,322 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025. Surgical clip is a medical device that is used to prevent the bleeding from vessels and arteries. Growth in number of surgical procedures across the globe, rise in adoption of surgical clips, technological advancements in surgical clips, and increase in awareness of surgical clips are the major factors that drive the growth of the surgical clips market, globally. Some other factors such as, better clinical outcomes, cost effectiveness, and greater convenience, further boost the market growth. However, complications associated with surgical clips such as migration of the clips are expected to hinder the market growth.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• Ackermann Medical GmbH & Co.

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

• Grena Ltd.

• Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)

• Scanlan International, Inc.

• Teleflex Incorporated.

• MERIL LIFESCIENCES Pvt. Ltd.

• Anrei and Sinolinks

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3667

Based on type, the surgical clips market is segmented as ligating clips, aneurysm clips, and others. Presently, the ligating clips segment dominates the global market, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. However, the aneurysm clips segment is expected to exhibit rapid growth in the market during the forecast period, due to increase in prevalence of aneurysm, and growth in demand for aneurysm clipping.

Based on material type, the market is classified as titanium, polymer, and others. Presently, the titanium surgical clips segment dominates the global market, and are estimated to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to their advantages such as inertness, and cost effectiveness. While, the demand for polymer clips is expected to increase during the forecast period, owing to the growth in demand for absorbable surgical clips.

Depending on surgery type, the global surgical clips market is classified into automated surgery clips and manual surgery clips. Presently, the manual surgery clips segment is the major revenue contributor, as surgical procedures are preferably performed manually due to the cost effectiveness associated with them. However, the automated surgical clips segment is expected to experience fastest growth in the market during the forecast period, owing to growth in awareness about robotic surgeries.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3667

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• Based on type, the aneurysm clips segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the market, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2018 to 2025.

• Based on surgery type, the automated surgery clips segment exhibits fastest growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2025.

• Based on end user, the hospital & clinic segment held more than half of the global market share in 2017, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Minimally Invasive Surgical Market

Medical Laser Market