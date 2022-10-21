Window International Network and Intentional Talk Radio Network to Host Telethon with Guest Danny Glover for South Sudan

Academy Award Winner Danny Glover will guest host the telethon beginning at 3 pm PDT Yolanda C.S. Williams, Executive Director and President of Intentional Talk Radio Network Mrs. Beverly Pegues-Tucker, President of Window International Network (WIN) Kenneth Strauther, President of Intentional Talk Radio Network Dr. James Tucker, President of African Rising Together

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Window International Network (WIN) and Intentional Talk Radio Network (ITRN) are joining forces to help raise funds for a humanitarian effort in South Sudan through a telethon guest hosted by Academy Award Winner Danny Glover on Nov. 5.

When Northern Sudan and South Sudan were one country, it was the largest nation on the African continent. In 2011, South Sudan peacefully seceded from the north, becoming the newest country in the world. It is currently mired in devastating conditions due to the 22-year war with the north and a recent civil war. The war between Sudan's northern and southern parts left more than 2.5 million people dead. As a result of this long war, the southern part has been poverty-stricken; famine flooded the land and continues ravaging it. Adding to the woes of South Sudan, a tribal war broke out in the country in December 2013, leaving nearly 400,000 people dead and more than 4 million displaced before it ended in 2020.

The wars have had a disastrous effect on education, making South Sudan the country with the lowest literacy rate in the world. As a young nation in peril, many have doubted the survival of South Sudan.

Understanding the first step towards transformation is educating South Sudan's citizens, Minister Beverly Pegues-Tucker, president of WIN, has led teams on more than 10 missions to northern Sudan and South Sudan in the last two decades.

"Education is a game changer in every nation. In the United States, enslaved Africans understood that their children needed a good education to survive. We're employing a similar strategy to help transform the lives and conditions of the people of South Sudan," said Pegues-Tucker.

WIN and its partners have brought learning materials, food, grains, beans, maize, vegetable seeds, and water filters during their humanitarian missions to South Sudan. The team has included Dr. Martha Cooper, whose father served in USA Aid in northern Sudan. WIN has also brought in an expert to teach the South Sudanese how to grow crops with a minimal water supply and provided water filters. Some teachers continue to grow food that is helping to sustain their families during these difficult times.

Pastor Gabriel Lagu Nicholas Oling, director of Cru South Sudan, attended the WIN Leadership Training in Juba in January 2012 and March 2013 and has collaborated with Pegues-Tucker since then. In 2014, they formed the WIN-Cru Trans-Atlantic Partnership and helped develop 25 learning centers, which teach South Sudanese children and adults how to read, write and speak English. Learning English is critical because the country's national language changed from Arabic to English after independence. For example, applicants must understand English to qualify for a government job and most NGOs. To date, the WIN-Cru partnership has helped more than 7,000 people learn to read and speak English.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the WIN-Cru Learning Centers were reduced to 11 centers with 900 students.

The goal of the telethon is to raise $66,000 for a strategic journey to South Sudan. WIN will lead a team in December to support and train the volunteer teachers. They will purchase grains, maize, beans, oil, water filters, and buckets. They will also purchase educational materials, including books, composition papers, notebooks, chalk, blackboard materials and paint, pencils, sharpeners, and erasers.

WIN will purchase humanitarian aid items in Juba, South Sudan, to help with the circulation of money in the country. The aid will benefit 900 students and 60 teachers who are part of the WIN-Cru Partnership Project in South Sudan.

In addition to Glover, the telethon will be hosted by ITRN Radio Hosts Collette Williams, Dr. Godwin Orkeh, Trina Orkeh, Dr. Keisha Ross, and Chef Aundre Blasingame, as well as WIN's Pegues-Tucker and her husband Dr. James Tucker.

The telethon will be live on Nov. 5, beginning at 3 p.m. and ending at 7 p.m. PDT. The telethon will stream on Zoom, YouTube, and most major podcast platforms, and also be available in Africa. To join the telethon and donate, call +1 (682) 710-1101 or visit www.itrnradio.com.

Visit www.win1040.com or www.itrnradio.com for more information and find ITRN on most major podcast platforms.

About Intentional Talk Radio Network - "We Bring You News and Views that You Can Use"

In 2015, Ken Strauther and Yolanda C. Strauther-Williams started a weekly talk show on the Black Talk Radio Network. This program was designed to address the issues people face in the Black Community and beyond, including poverty, crime, racism, jobs, education, and apathy. The network has developed a strong following by bringing positive messages to the community and a variety of compelling, motivating, and stimulating programming. The Intentional Talk Radio Network is bringing its unique programming to the masses. They carry the tagline - "We're Taking Control of the Narrative in Our Community." After a great start on BTRN and much success, their producers strongly suggested that they branch out independently and develop their network brand. ITRN was born with continued success and is still growing. Visit Intentional Talk Radio Network, Real Talk Radio Reimagined! at https://www.itrnradio.com.

About Window International Network (WIN)

Window International Network (WIN) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1999 to continue the international outreach segment of the Christian Information Network. Its vision is to see sustained, strategic, and informed prayer transforming unreached people for Christ in the 10/40 Window. WIN's mission is to inform, equip, and mobilize networks of prayer around the globe to empower effective evangelism, church growth, and discipleship in the 10/40 Window. Visit WIN at www.win1040.com.