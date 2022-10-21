Independent rock drummer, Richard Ficarelli continues strong social media presence, nearing 2M likes on TikTok
PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent drummer Richard Ficarelli has a sizable social media following. Richard, a native of Palm Beach, Florida, has amassed a sizable fan base on social media sites like YouTube and Instagram thanks to a number of his viral videos. He had a strong debut when joining TikTok in 2021, quickly amassing tens of thousands of followers and comfortably topped the 1,000,000 "likes" mark. Just half a year later and Ficarelli is quickly approaching the 2,000,000 “likes” milestone with 80,000 loyal followers.
About Richard Ficarelli
Richard is an independent drummer and social media influencer. He got his start at an early age in 2010 when he created his YouTube page. There, he posted drum covers of songs like Hey Monday’s “How You Love Me Now.” His YouTube channel has now grown to over 160,000 subscribers. In more recent years, Richard has toured with various YouTube musical pioneers, including Dave Days, Nice Peter, DeStorm Power, Tyler Ward, and many more.
Becoming a social media influencer
Richard Ficarelli's journey to influencer status was fast though cam through hard work and persistence. It can be incredibly difficult to crack the code of the various algorithms and to decipher what content to create for each unique fanbase on the different platforms. However, Richard Ficarelli has proven to have what it takes to reach the target audience and produce multiple viral hits.
Plans for the future
Having a big fan base isn't all fun and games. Richard understands the importance of using his platform to set the right example for those that may want to follow in his footsteps. Creating content to continually post on his various social platforms takes a large amount of time. Richard typically spends at least 5 hours a week just planning out his content and finding meaningful ways to engage with his followers.
See Richard Ficarelli's interview with Authority Magazine.
For more information, visit www.tiktok.com/@rickyficarelli
Sam Smith
About Richard Ficarelli
Richard is an independent drummer and social media influencer. He got his start at an early age in 2010 when he created his YouTube page. There, he posted drum covers of songs like Hey Monday’s “How You Love Me Now.” His YouTube channel has now grown to over 160,000 subscribers. In more recent years, Richard has toured with various YouTube musical pioneers, including Dave Days, Nice Peter, DeStorm Power, Tyler Ward, and many more.
Becoming a social media influencer
Richard Ficarelli's journey to influencer status was fast though cam through hard work and persistence. It can be incredibly difficult to crack the code of the various algorithms and to decipher what content to create for each unique fanbase on the different platforms. However, Richard Ficarelli has proven to have what it takes to reach the target audience and produce multiple viral hits.
Plans for the future
Having a big fan base isn't all fun and games. Richard understands the importance of using his platform to set the right example for those that may want to follow in his footsteps. Creating content to continually post on his various social platforms takes a large amount of time. Richard typically spends at least 5 hours a week just planning out his content and finding meaningful ways to engage with his followers.
See Richard Ficarelli's interview with Authority Magazine.
For more information, visit www.tiktok.com/@rickyficarelli
Sam Smith
News Network
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook