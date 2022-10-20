Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,019 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,654 in the last 365 days.

Gimme Shelter: How L.A. became the nation’s most housing-overcrowded place

Please subscribe to us on Apple PodcastsSoundcloud and Stitcher.

When it comes to the housing crisis, Los Angeles tends to hog the spotlight — and for good reason.

It’s both the capital of single-family-home suburban sprawl and the most crowded place to live, as highlighted by a new investigation by the Los Angeles Times. The series found that more people are squeezing into fewer rooms in Los Angeles County than in any other place in the United States, with deadly consequences for its poorest residents.

That reality could have been avoided by building taller buildings, more apartments and public housing, but were bucked by a century of policy decisions to create the fable of Southern California characterized by single-family homes with manicured lawns in front and orange trees in back.

L.A. Times housing reporter and Gimme Shelter co-host Liam Dillon untangled this cruel paradox alongside Times features reporter Brittny Mejia in the multi-part series. They dived deep into how they reported the story over two years in a special crossover episode of Gimme Shelter with Gustavo Arellano, host of The Times, the L.A. Times thrice-weekly podcast.

You can read the series, and the full transcript here.

Gimme Shelter issue suggestions

You just read:

Gimme Shelter: How L.A. became the nation’s most housing-overcrowded place

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.