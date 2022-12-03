How To Act On The First Date After Meeting on KokTailz

These Tips Will Have You Leave A Good First Impression.

Organize An Exciting Activity:

As fun as a movie date can be, it obviously will not be the best idea if you’re meeting for the first time because you will not get to chat much. You might try visiting the museum, go for a walk in the park or even get a coffee at a coffee shop. That way, you can get to know your date instead of sitting in silence.

Look Your Best:

Dress in clean, wrinkle-free clothes that are good for whatever you are doing, and make sure you feel comfortable and confident. When you look your best, you will feel your best, even if you are a bit nervous.

Do Not Show Up Late:

When you set a time for your date, stick to it! Showing up late to a first date does not give you a very good reputation, and it might frustrate your date. Leave with plenty of time to get there to make a good first impression. But if you are going to be late, send your date a text to let them know so they are not waiting around.

Introduce Yourself If You Have Never Met Before:

Yes, I know you met already on one of the Free Dating Apps and you already know each other a bit, but courtesy demands that you introduce yourself because you have never met with them physically before. You could try something like, "Brittany? Hi, I’m Sam! It is so nice to finally meet you."

Ask Questions That Keep The Conversation Going:

We can all agree that first dates can most times be a little awkward. But if you are not sure what to talk about, ask your date questions they can give long answers to instead of just "yes" or "no." Try something like” What is something you would like to learn or wish you were better at?"

Keep your phone on silent. Your date can not get to know you if you are scrolling through Instagram! Slide your phone into your pocket or your purse and keep it there as much as possible. If you do need to check your phone quickly, explain to your date that you just need a moment, and try to keep it brief.

