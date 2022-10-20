Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH, NS, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; Chris d'Entremont, Member of Parliament for West Nova; the Honourable Colton LeBlanc, Minister of the Public Service Commission, Minister of Service Nova Scotia and Internal Services and Minister of Acadian Affairs and Francophonie; Her Worship Pam Mood, Mayor of the Town of Yarmouth; John Cunningham, Warden of the Municipality of the District of Yarmouth; Danny Muise, Warden of the Municipality of the District of Argyle; Nicole Albright, Chair of the Mariners Centre Expansion Steering Committee; and Wade Cleveland, Chair of the Mariners Centre Board of Directors.
|
Date:
|
Friday, October 21, 2022
|
|
|
Time:
|
3:00 p.m. ADT
|
|
|
Location:
|
Mariners Centre
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn
Web: Infrastructure Canada
SOURCE Infrastructure CanadaView original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/20/c5999.html