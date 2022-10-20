Submit Release
Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH, NS, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; Chris d'Entremont, Member of Parliament for West Nova; the Honourable Colton LeBlanc, Minister of the Public Service Commission, Minister of Service Nova Scotia and Internal Services and Minister of Acadian Affairs and Francophonie; Her Worship Pam Mood, Mayor of the Town of Yarmouth; John Cunningham, Warden of the Municipality of the District of Yarmouth; Danny Muise, Warden of the Municipality of the District of Argyle; Nicole Albright, Chair of the Mariners Centre Expansion Steering Committee; and Wade Cleveland, Chair of the Mariners Centre Board of Directors.

Date:       

Friday, October 21, 2022


Time:       

3:00 p.m. ADT


Location:

Mariners Centre  
45 Jody Shelley Drive 
Yarmouth, NS B5A 4B2

