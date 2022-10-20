HMN Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- Third Quarter Summary



Net income of $1.8 million, down $1.8 million, compared to $3.6 million in third quarter of 2021

Diluted earnings per share of $0.42, down $0.39, compared to $0.81 in third quarter of 2021

Provision for loan losses of $0.6 million, up $1.5 million from ($0.9) million in third quarter of 2021

Gain on sales of loans of $0.4 million, down $1.1 million from $1.5 million in third quarter of 2021

Net interest margin of 3.13%, down 19 basis points, compared to 3.32% in third quarter of 2021

Year to Date Summary

Net income of $5.6 million, down $6.0 million, compared to $11.6 million in first nine months of 2021

Diluted earnings per share of $1.27, down $1.28, compared to $2.55 in first nine months of 2021



Provision for loan losses of $0.9 million, up $3.3 million from ($2.4) million in first nine months of 2021



Gain on sales of loans of $2.1 million, down $2.8 million from $4.9 million in first nine months of 2021



Net interest margin of 3.06%, down 25 basis points, compared to 3.31% in first nine months of 2021

Net Income Summary

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 1,831 3,619 $ 5,607 11,565 Diluted earnings per share 0.42 0.81 1.27 2.55 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.67 % 1.45 % 0.71 % 1.60 % Return on average equity (annualized) 6.30 % 13.18 % 6.59 % 14.57 % Book value per share $ 20.02 23.93 $ 20.02 23.93

ROCHESTER, Minn., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMN Financial, Inc. (HMN or the Company) (Nasdaq:HMNF), the $1.0 billion holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank (the Bank), today reported net income of $1.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.8 million, compared to net income of $3.6 million for the third quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2022 was $0.42, a decrease of $0.39, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.81 for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in net income between the periods was primarily because of a $1.5 million increase in the provision for loan losses. The provision for loan losses increased between the periods primarily because of the loan portfolio growth and also because of an increase in qualitative reserves due to the perceived negative impact on borrower finances from rising inflation and interest rates. Net income was also negatively impacted by a $1.1 million decrease in the gain on sales of loans due to a decrease in mortgage loan originations and sales. Income tax expense decreased $0.7 million as a result of the decreased pre-tax income between the periods.

President’s Statement

“We are pleased to report the loan growth that was experienced and the positive impact it had on our net interest income,” said Bradley Krehbiel, President and Chief Executive Officer of HMN. “The increases in the prime interest rate during the first nine months of 2022 also had a positive impact on our net interest income. The combined impact of these items helped offset the reduction in interest income as a result of recording fewer yield enhancements related to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) between the periods.”

Third Quarter Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $8.3 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $0.3 million, or 3.1%, from $8.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. Interest income was $8.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $0.2 million, or 2.7%, from $8.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. Interest income increased primarily because of the $89.9 million increase in the average interest-earning assets between the periods, which was partially offset by a decrease in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets between the periods. The average yield earned on interest-earning assets was 3.26% for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 21 basis points from 3.47% for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in the average yield is primarily related to the $0.8 million decrease between the periods in the yield enhancements recognized on PPP loans.

Interest expense was $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $0.1 million, or 5.6%, from $0.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. Interest expense decreased, despite the $92.1 million increase in the average interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits between the periods, primarily because of the decrease in the average interest rate paid on deposits. The average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits was 0.14% for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 2 basis points from 0.16% for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in the interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities was primarily because of the repricing of maturing certificates of deposit in the continued low interest rate environment. Net interest margin (net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets) for the third quarter of 2022 was 3.13%, a decrease of 19 basis points, compared to 3.32% for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in the net interest margin is primarily related to the decrease in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets. The decrease in the average yield is primarily related to the $0.8 million decrease between the periods in the yield enhancements recognized on PPP loans.

A summary of the Company’s net interest margin for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 is as follows:

For the three month period ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets: Securities available for sale $ 288,747 811 1.11 % $ 215,811 514 0.94 % Loans held for sale 1,806 26 5.72 5,991 40 2.63 Single family loans, net 187,340 1,646 3.49 164,591 1,442 3.48 Commercial loans, net 465,192 5,270 4.49 420,062 5,840 5.52 Consumer loans, net 43,403 531 4.86 43,955 515 4.65 Other 64,022 347 2.15 110,173 50 0.18 Total interest-earning assets 1,050,510 8,631 3.26 960,583 8,401 3.47 Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking accounts 159,854 46 0.11 155,373 45 0.11 Savings accounts 126,427 19 0.06 115,526 18 0.06 Money market accounts 294,763 207 0.28 249,335 138 0.22 Certificate accounts 73,355 68 0.37 91,595 159 0.69 Total interest-bearing liabilities 654,399 611,829 Non-interest checking 309,616 259,721 Other non-interest bearing deposits 2,548 2,923 Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits $ 966,563 340 0.14 $ 874,473 360 0.16 Net interest income $ 8,291 $ 8,041 Net interest rate spread 3.12 % 3.31 % Net interest margin 3.13 % 3.32 %





For the nine month period ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets: Securities available for sale $ 294,394 2,415 1.10 % $ 192,877 1,514 1.05 % Loans held for sale 2,820 91 4.32 5,303 114 2.88 Single family loans, net 177,842 4,593 3.45 154,992 4,189 3.61 Commercial loans, net 458,017 15,229 4.45 433,514 16,783 5.18 Consumer loans, net 42,010 1,476 4.70 47,779 1,668 4.67 Other 44,950 449 1.34 99,778 116 0.16 Total interest-earning assets 1,020,033 24,253 3.18 934,243 24,384 3.49 Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking accounts 158,665 126 0.11 156,983 137 0.12 Savings accounts 123,896 54 0.06 111,715 52 0.06 Money market accounts 271,005 497 0.25 238,011 408 0.23 Certificate accounts 78,845 233 0.39 95,537 626 0.88 Advances and other borrowings 656 5 1.04 0 0 0.00 Total interest-bearing liabilities 633,067 602,246 Non-interest checking 303,365 249,215 Other non-interest bearing deposits 2,511 2,632 Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits $ 938,943 915 0.13 $ 854,093 1,223 0.19 Net interest income $ 23,338 $ 23,161 Net interest rate spread 3.05 % 3.30 % Net interest margin 3.06 % 3.31 %

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses was $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.5 million compared to ($0.9) million for the third quarter of 2021. The provision for loan losses increased between the periods primarily because of the loan portfolio growth and also because of an increase in the qualitative reserves due to the perceived negative impact on borrowers from inflation and rising interest rates. The credit provision recorded in 2021 was primarily the result of improvements in the underlying operations supporting many of the loans that were initially negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The allowance for loan losses is made up of general reserves on the entire loan portfolio and specific reserves on impaired loans. The general reserve amount includes quantitative reserves based on the size and risk characteristics of the portfolio and past loan loss history and qualitative reserves for other items determined to have a potential impact on future loan losses. The general reserves increased during the quarter primarily because of the loan portfolio growth and because of an increase in the required qualitative reserves. The qualitative reserves for loan losses related to the disruption in business activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic was reduced during the quarter because of a perceived reduction in this risk due to improving conditions. The reduction in pandemic related qualitative reserves was entirely offset by an increase in the qualitative reserves for other economic factors. The other qualitative reserves were increased due to a perceived deterioration of economic conditions during the quarter, including the elevated inflation rate, and enacted and expected increases in the federal funds rate. Total non-performing assets were $1.8 million at September 30, 2022, a decrease of $2.5 million, or 57.8%, from $4.3 million at June 30, 2022. Non-performing loans decreased $2.5 million and foreclosed and repossessed assets did not change during the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in nonperforming loans is primarily related to a $3.3 million decrease in nonperforming commercial real estate loans, primarily because of a $3.1 million loan in the hospitality industry that was reclassified as performing during the quarter. This decrease in non-performing loans was partially offset by increases of $0.2 million and $0.6 million in nonperforming mortgage and commercial loans, respectively.

A reconciliation of the Company’s allowance for loan losses for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 is summarized as follows:

(Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 Balance at June 30 $ 9,644 9,915 Provision 579 (886 ) Charge offs: Commercial real estate (90 ) 0 Consumer (8 ) 0 Recoveries 16 41 Balance at September 30 $ 10,141 9,070 Allocated to: General allowance $ 9,993 8,784 Specific allowance 148 286 $ 10,141 9,070





The following table summarizes the amounts and categories of non-performing assets in the Bank’s portfolio and loan delinquency information as of the end of the two most recently completed quarters and December 31, 2021.



September 30, June 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 Non‑performing loans: Single family $ 732 $ 565 $ 340 Commercial real estate 0 3,286 3,757 Consumer 440 436 517 Commercial 639 7 7 Total 1,811 4,294 4,621 Foreclosed and repossessed assets: Commercial real estate 0 0 290 Total non‑performing assets $ 1,811 $ 4,294 $ 4,911 Total as a percentage of total assets 0.17 % 0.40 % 0.46 % Total as a percentage of total loans receivable 0.24 % 0.62 % 0.70 % Allowance for loan loss to non-performing loans 559.85 % 224.61 % 200.81 % Delinquency data: Delinquencies (1) 30+ days $ 1,660 $ 2,504 $ 1,418 90+ days 0 0 0 Delinquencies as a percentage of loan portfolio (1) 30+ days 0.22 % 0.36 % 0.21 % 90+ days 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % (1) Excludes non-accrual loans.





Non-Interest Income and Expense

Non-interest income was $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 32.7%, from $3.1 million for the third quarter of 2021. Gain on sales of loans decreased $1.1 million between the periods primarily because of a decrease in single family loan originations and sales. Other non-interest income increased slightly due primarily to an increase in the fees earned on the sale of uninsured investment products. Loan servicing fees increased slightly between the periods due to an increase in the aggregate balances of single family mortgage loans that were being serviced for others. Fees and service charges increased slightly between the periods due primarily to an increase in overdraft fees.

Non-interest expense was $7.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $0.3 million, or 3.9%, from $6.9 million for the third quarter of 2021. Compensation and benefits expense increased $0.4 million primarily because of a decrease in the direct loan origination compensation costs that were deferred as a result of the reduced mortgage loan production between the periods. Data processing expenses increased $0.1 million between the periods primarily because of the change to an outsourced data processing relationship at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Other non-interest expense increased slightly between the periods primarily because of an increase in marketing expenses. These increases in non-interest expense were partially offset by a $0.2 million decrease in occupancy and equipment expense due primarily to a decrease in rent expense between the periods as a result of purchasing the combined corporate and branch location in Rochester, Minnesota in the fourth quarter of 2021. Professional services expense decreased $0.1 million between the periods primarily because of a decrease in legal expenses relating to a bankruptcy litigation claim that was settled during the first quarter of 2022.

Income tax expense was $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $0.7 million from $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in income tax expense between the periods is primarily the result of a decrease in pre-tax income.

Return on Assets and Equity

Return on average assets (annualized) for the third quarter of 2022 was 0.67%, compared to 1.45% for the third quarter of 2021. Return on average equity (annualized) was 6.30% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 13.18% for the same period in 2021. Book value per common share at September 30, 2022 was $20.02, compared to $23.93 at September 30, 2021. The reduction in the book value per common share between the periods is primarily related to the increase in the unrealized losses on the available for sale securities portfolio that were recorded in equity as other comprehensive losses.

Nine Month Period Results

Net Income

Net income was $5.6 million for the nine month period ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $6.0 million, or 51.5%, compared to net income of $11.6 million for the nine month period ended September 30, 2021. Diluted earnings per share for the nine month period ended September 30, 2022 was $1.27, a decrease of $1.28 per share, compared to diluted earnings per share of $2.55 for the same period in 2021. The decrease in net income between the periods was primarily because of a $3.3 million increase in the provision for loan losses. The provision for loan losses increased between the periods primarily because of the loan portfolio growth and also because of an increase in qualitative reserves due to the perceived negative impact on borrower finances from inflation and rising interest rates. Net income was also negatively impacted by a $2.8 million decrease in the gain on sales of loans due to a decrease in mortgage loan originations and sales, a $1.4 million decrease in other non-interest income primarily because of a decrease in the gains that were realized on the sale of real estate owned between the periods, and a $0.9 million increase in compensation and benefits expense primarily because of a decrease in the direct loan origination compensation costs that were deferred as a result of the decreased mortgage loan originations. These decreases in net income were partially offset by a $2.3 million decrease in income tax expense as a result of the decrease in pre-tax income between the periods.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $23.3 million for the first nine months of 2022, an increase of $0.1 million, or 0.8%, from $23.2 million for the same period in 2021. Interest income was $24.3 million for the nine month period ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $0.1 million, or 0.5%, from $24.4 million for the same nine month period in 2021. Interest income decreased, despite the $85.8 million increase in the average interest-earning assets between the periods, primarily because of a decrease in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets between the periods. The average yield earned on interest-earning assets was 3.18% for the first nine months of 2022, a decrease of 31 basis points from 3.49% for the first nine months of 2021. The decrease in the average yield is primarily related to the $2.0 million decrease between the periods in the yield enhancements recognized on PPP loans.

Interest expense was $0.9 million for the first nine months of 2022, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 25.2%, compared to $1.2 million for the same period of 2021. Interest expense decreased, despite the $84.8 million increase in the average interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits between the periods, primarily because of the decrease in the average interest rate paid on deposits. The average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits was 0.13% for the first nine months of 2022, a decrease of 6 basis points from 0.19% for the first nine months of 2021. The decrease in the interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities was primarily because of the repricing of maturing certificates of deposit in the continued low interest rate environment. Net interest margin (net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets) for the first nine months of 2022 was 3.06%, a decrease of 25 basis points, compared to 3.31% for the first nine months of 2021. The decrease in the net interest margin is primarily related to the decrease in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets. The decrease in the average yield is primarily related to the $2.0 million decrease between the periods in the yield enhancements recognized on PPP loans.

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses was $0.9 million for the first nine months of 2022, an increase of $3.3 million compared to ($2.4) million for the first nine months of 2021. The provision for loan losses increased between the periods primarily because of the loan portfolio growth and also because of an increase in qualitative reserves due to the perceived negative impact on borrowers from inflation and rising interest rates. The credit provision recorded in the first nine months of 2021 was primarily the result of improvements in the underlying operations supporting many of the loans that were initially negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The allowance for loan losses is made up of general reserves on the entire loan portfolio and specific reserves on impaired loans. The general reserve amount includes quantitative reserves based on the size and risk characteristics of the portfolio and past loan loss history and qualitative reserves for other items determined to have a potential impact on future loan losses. The general reserves increased during the quarter primarily because of the loan portfolio growth and because of an increase in the required qualitative reserves. The qualitative reserves for loan losses related to the disruption in business activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic was reduced during the first nine months of 2022 because of a perceived reduction in this risk due to improving conditions. The reduction in pandemic related qualitative reserves was entirely offset by an increase in the qualitative reserves for other economic factors. The other qualitative reserves were increased due to a perceived deterioration of economic conditions during the first nine months of 2022, including the elevated inflation rate, and enacted and expected increases in the federal funds rate. Total non-performing assets were $1.8 million at September 30, 2022, a decrease of $3.1 million, or 63.1%, from $4.9 million at December 31, 2021. Non-performing loans decreased $2.8 million and foreclosed and repossessed assets decreased $0.3 million during the first nine months of 2022. The decrease in nonperforming loans is related to a $3.7 million decrease in non-performing commercial real estate loans, primarily because of a $3.1 million loan in the hospitality industry that was reclassified as performing during the first nine months of 2022. Non-performing consumer loans also decreased $0.1 million during the period. These decreases in non-performing loans were partially offset by increases of $0.4 million and $0.6 million in nonperforming mortgage and commercial loans, respectively.

A reconciliation of the allowance for loan losses for the nine month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 is summarized as follows:

(Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 Balance at January 1, $ 9,279 10,699 Provision 941 (2,353 ) Charge offs: Consumer (24 ) (42 ) Commercial real estate (90 ) 0 Recoveries 35 766 Balance at September 30, $ 10,141 9,070

Non-Interest Income and Expense

Non-interest income was $6.9 million for the first nine months of 2022, a decrease of $4.1 million, or 37.1%, from $11.0 million for the same period of 2021. Gain on sales of loans decreased $2.8 million between the periods primarily because of a decrease in single family loan originations and sales. Other non-interest income decreased $1.4 million due primarily because of a decrease in the gains that were realized on the sale of real estate owned between the periods. Fees and service charges increased $0.1 million between the periods due primarily to an increase in overdraft fees. Loan servicing fees increased slightly between the periods due to an increase in the aggregate balances of single family mortgage loans that were being serviced for others.

Non-interest expense was $21.4 million for the first nine months of 2022, an increase of $1.0 million, or 5.1%, from $20.4 million for the same period of 2021. Compensation and benefits expense increased $0.9 million primarily because of a decrease in the direct loan origination compensation costs that were deferred as a result of the decreased mortgage loan production between the periods. Data processing expenses increased $0.3 million between the periods primarily because of the change to an outsourced data processing relationship at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Professional services expense increased $0.2 million between the periods primarily because of an increase in legal expenses relating to a bankruptcy litigation claim that was settled during the first quarter of 2022. These increases in non-interest expense were partially offset by a $0.4 million decrease in occupancy and equipment expense due primarily to a decrease in rent expense between the periods as a result of purchasing the combined corporate and branch location in Rochester, Minnesota in the fourth quarter of 2021. Other non-interest expense decreased slightly between the periods primarily because of a decrease in mortgage servicing expense due to the reduction in prepayments on mortgage loan being serviced for others.

Income tax expense was $2.3 million for the first nine months of 2022, a decrease of $2.3 million from $4.6 million for the same period of 2021. The decrease in income tax expense between the periods is primarily the result of a decrease in pre-tax income.

Return on Assets and Equity

Return on average assets (annualized) for the nine month period ended September 30, 2022 was 0.71%, compared to 1.60% for the same period in 2021. Return on average equity (annualized) was 6.59% for the nine month period ended September 30, 2022, compared to 14.57% for the same period in 2021. Book value per common share at September 30, 2022 was $20.02, compared to $23.93 at September 30, 2021. The reduction in the book value per common share between the periods is primarily related to the increase in the unrealized losses on the available for sale securities portfolio that were recorded in equity as other comprehensive losses.

General Information

HMN Financial, Inc. and the Bank are headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota. Home Federal Savings Bank operates twelve full service offices in Minnesota located in Albert Lea, Austin, Eagan, Kasson, La Crescent, Owatonna, Rochester (4), Spring Valley and Winona, one full service office in Marshalltown, Iowa, and one full service office in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. The Bank also operates two loan origination offices located in Sartell, Minnesota and La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are often identified by such forward-looking terminology as “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “look,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “project,” “continue,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “target,” “goal,” “should,” and “trend,” or similar statements or variations of such terms and include, but are not limited to, those relating to: maintaining credit quality; maintaining net interest margins; the adequacy and amount of available liquidity and capital resources to the Bank; the Company’s liquidity and capital requirements; enacted and expected changes to the federal funds rate; the anticipated impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the same on the general economy, the Bank’s clients, and the allowance for loan losses; the amount of the Bank’s non-performing assets in future periods and the appropriateness of the allowances therefor; anticipated future levels of the provision for loan losses; future losses on non-performing assets; the amount and composition of interest earning assets; the amount and compositions of non-interest and interest-bearing liabilities; the availability of alternate funding sources; the payment of dividends or repurchases of stock by HMN; the amount of deposits that will be withdrawn from checking and money market accounts and how the withdrawn deposits will be replaced; the projected changes in net interest income based on rate shocks; the range that interest rates may fluctuate over the next twelve months; the net market risk of interest rate shocks; the future outlook for the issuer of the trust preferred securities held by the Bank; the ability of the Bank to pay dividends to HMN; the ability to remain well capitalized; the impact of new accounting pronouncements; and compliance by the Bank with regulatory standards generally (including the Bank’s status as “well-capitalized”) and other supervisory directives or requirements to which the Company or the Bank are or may become expressly subject.

A number of factors, many of which may be amplified by the deterioration in economic conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the same, could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s assumptions and expectations. These include but are not limited to the adequacy and marketability of real estate and other collateral securing loans to borrowers; federal and state regulation and enforcement; possible legislative and regulatory changes, including changes to regulatory capital rules; the ability of the Bank to comply with other applicable regulatory capital requirements; enforcement activity of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis in the event of non-compliance with any applicable regulatory standard or requirement; adverse economic, business and competitive developments such as shrinking interest margins, reduced collateral values, deposit outflows, changes in credit or other risks posed by the Company’s loan and investment portfolios; changes in costs associated with traditional and alternate funding sources, including changes in collateral advance rates and policies of the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Bank; technological, computer-related or operational difficulties including those from any third party cyberattack; results of litigation; reduced demand for financial services and loan products; changes in accounting policies and guidelines, or monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government or tax laws; domestic and international economic developments; the Company’s access to and adverse changes in securities markets; the market for credit related assets; the future operating results, financial condition, cash flow requirements and capital spending priorities of the Company and the Bank; the availability of internal and, as required, external sources of funding; the Company’s ability to attract and retain employees; or other significant uncertainties. Additional factors that may cause actual results to differ from the Company’s assumptions and expectations include those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Part II, Item 1A of its subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. All statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 (unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,645 94,143 Securities available for sale: Mortgage-backed and related securities (amortized cost $226,499 and $247,275) 195,952 245,397 Other marketable securities (amortized cost $55,697 and $40,691) 53,260 40,368 249,212 285,765 Loans held for sale 1,934 5,575 Loans receivable, net 740,280 652,502 Accrued interest receivable 2,662 2,132 Mortgage servicing rights, net 3,117 3,280 Premises and equipment, net 16,751 17,373 Goodwill 802 802 Core deposit intangible 0 10 Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,087 5,427 Deferred tax asset, net 9,303 2,529 Total assets $ 1,047,793 1,069,538 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits $ 947,557 950,666 Accrued interest payable 53 63 Customer escrows 3,332 2,143 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 7,141 6,635 Total liabilities 958,083 959,507 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Serial preferred stock ($.01 par value): authorized 500,000 shares; issued 0 0 0 Common stock ($.01 par value): authorized 16,000,000 shares; issued 9,128,662 91 91 Additional paid-in capital 40,894 40,740 Retained earnings, subject to certain restrictions 136,230 131,413 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (25,041 ) (1,583 ) Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares (1,111 ) (1,256 ) Treasury stock, at cost 4,647,686 and 4,564,087 shares (61,353 ) (59,374 ) Total stockholders’ equity 89,710 110,031 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,047,793 1,069,538





HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income: Loans receivable $ 7,473 7,837 21,389 22,754 Securities available for sale: Mortgage-backed and related 691 457 2,126 1,288 Other marketable 120 57 289 226 Other 347 50 449 116 Total interest income 8,631 8,401 24,253 24,384 Interest expense: Deposits 340 360 910 1,223 Advances and other borrowings 0 0 5 0 Total interest expense 340 360 915 1,223 Net interest income 8,291 8,041 23,338 23,161 Provision for loan losses 579 (886 ) 941 (2,353 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,712 8,927 22,397 25,514 Non-interest income: Fees and service charges 821 810 2,397 2,332 Loan servicing fees 406 389 1,188 1,168 Gain on sales of loans 414 1,471 2,096 4,909 Other 413 381 1,264 2,639 Total non-interest income 2,054 3,051 6,945 11,048 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 4,355 3,948 12,805 11,865 Occupancy and equipment 918 1,090 2,865 3,301 Data processing 513 384 1,443 1,099 Professional services 306 409 1,095 895 Other 1,082 1,075 3,201 3,205 Total non-interest expense 7,174 6,906 21,409 20,365 Income before income tax expense 2,592 5,072 7,933 16,197 Income tax expense 761 1,453 2,326 4,632 Net income 1,831 3,619 5,607 11,565 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax (7,189 ) (688 ) (23,458 ) (1,508 ) Comprehensive (loss) income available to common stockholders $ (5,358 ) 2,931 (17,851 ) 10,057 Basic earnings per share $ 0.42 0.82 1.28 2.57 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.42 0.81 1.27 2.55





HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) Selected Financial Data: Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 I. OPERATING DATA: Interest income $ 8,631 8,401 24,253 24,384 Interest expense 340 360 915 1,223 Net interest income 8,291 8,041 23,338 23,161 II. AVERAGE BALANCES: Assets (1) 1,088,301 992,620 1,058,020 967,890 Loans receivable, net 695,935 628,608 677,869 636,285 Securities available for sale (1) 288,747 215,811 294,394 192,877 Interest-earning assets (1) 1,050,510 960,583 1,020,033 934,243 Interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits 966,563 874,473 938,943 854,093 Equity (1) 115,183 108,955 113,783 106,108 III. PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (1) Return on average assets (annualized) 0.67 % 1.45 % 0.71 % 1.60 % Interest rate spread information: Average during period 3.12 3.31 3.05 3.30 End of period 3.27 3.12 3.27 3.12 Net interest margin 3.13 3.32 3.06 3.31 Ratio of operating expense to average total assets (annualized) 2.62 2.76 2.71 2.81 Return on average equity (annualized) 6.30 13.18 6.59 14.57 Efficiency 69.35 62.26 70.70 59.53 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 IV. EMPLOYEE DATA: Number of full time equivalent employees 168 164 168 V. ASSET QUALITY: Total non-performing assets $ 1,811 4,911 1,788 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.17 % 0.46 % 0.17 % Non-performing loans to total loans receivable 0.24 0.70 0.28 Allowance for loan losses $ 10,141 9,279 9,070 Allowance for loan losses to total assets 0.97 % 0.87 % 0.87 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans receivable 1.35 1.40 1.44 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 559.85 200.81 507.15 VI. BOOK VALUE PER SHARE: Book value per share common share $ 20.02 24.11 23.93 Nine Months Ended

Sep 30, 2022 Year

Ended

Dec 31, 2021 Nine Months Ended

Sep 30, 2021 VII. CAPITAL RATIOS: Stockholders’ equity to total assets, at end of period 8.56 % 10.29 % 10.61 % Average stockholders’ equity to average assets (1) 10.75 10.92 10.96 Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits(1) 108.64 109.17 109.38 Home Federal Savings Bank regulatory capital ratios: Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.47 13.18 13.85 Tier 1 capital leverage ratio 8.95 9.47 9.64 Tier 1 capital ratio 11.47 13.18 13.85 Risk-based capital 12.66 14.43 15.10

1) Average balances were calculated based upon amortized cost without the market value impact of ASC 320.

