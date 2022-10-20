Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,581 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,263 in the last 365 days.

Tabor Asset Management Releases Second Public Letter Responding to Tod's Board of Directors

Tabor Feels that the Board Has Not Done Enough to Respond to Tabor’s Concerns

Tod's S.p.A. (MIB:TOD.MI)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES , October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tabor Asset Management, LP (“Tabor”), which beneficially owns approximately 0.6% of the outstanding ordinary shares of Tod’s S.p.A. (“Tod’s”), today published a second open public letter questioning the fairness of the terms of the voluntary tender offer (the “Offer”) at an offer price per ordinary share of €40.00 (the “Offer Price”) for all of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Tod’s by DeVa Finance S.r.l. (“DeVa”), an entity indirectly controlled by the chief executive officer and chairman of the board of Tod’s, Mr. Diego Della Valle. The Offer period will close at 5:30pm CET on October 25, 2022. The second open letter responds to certain assertions made to Tabor by Tod’s board of directors (the “Board”). The second open letter can be found here.

In the second open letter, Tabor asserts that the offering documents and fairness opinions obtained by the Board did little to assuage Tabor’s concerns regarding the Offer. Tabor points out that both Tod’s management and DeVa seem to conceptualize Tod’s in a manner that is consistent with Tabor’s analysis, and point out that the lenders to DeVa, in the loan documents that will finance the Offer, identify a more favorable peer group for Tod’s than those identified by the Board when providing their fairness opinions, and based on that peer group and the financial metrics that govern the financial covenants between the lenders and DeVa, the offer price for Tod’s should be over €60 per share. “Why do the independent directors on the Board value Tod’s less than Tabor, less than DeVa, and less than the lenders that are financing DeVa’s offer?”, asks Tabor.

ABOUT TABOR
Tabor, founded in 2018 by Jonathan Jacoby and a team of experienced investment professionals, is a New York based investment firm registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 specializing in the consumer, telecom, media and technology sectors. Each of Tabor’s founders has over 20 years of investment experience in the sectors in which they are an expert. Tabor invests in these sectors on a global basis, and our investment professionals have been investing in European listed stocks for more than 12 years.

CONTACTS
Tabor Asset Management, LP
11 East 44th Street, Suite 705
New York, New York 10017
Email: TOD@taborasset.co
Phone: +1 646-921-7967

Jonathan Jacoby
Tabor Asset Management
+1 646-921-7967
email us here

You just read:

Tabor Asset Management Releases Second Public Letter Responding to Tod's Board of Directors

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.