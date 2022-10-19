CANADA, October 19 - As provincial crews continue to clear large debris from the Confederation Trail, some sections of the Confederation Trail are now clear for public use however, Islanders are reminded to keep safety top of mind.
Pedestrians and cyclists should avoid work sites or places where poles, lines or debris can be considered a public safety risk.
Media Contact:
April Gallant
Department of Transportation and Infrastructure
902-368-5112 aldgallant@gov.pe.ca
You just read:
Islanders asked to use caution on Confederation Trail
