Update on Fiona debris cleanup

CANADA, October 20 - As the province prepares for winter maintenance operations, curbside pick-up of large debris will pause until spring. Island residents have until Monday, October 31 to place Fiona debris curbside. 

The deadline is in place so that the province can ensure roads are clear and safe for winter conditions.  

Island Waste Management Corporation (IWMC) will begin collecting yard debris Monday, November 7 for the annual fall cleanup. Twigs and branches must be bundled and tied, and each item (or bundle) must weigh 50 lbs. or less and measure four ft. or less in dimensions. These requirements are necessary because of the style and capacity of the collection trucks as well as the limitations on staff who must manually load the materials onto the truck.

IWMC has waived drop-off fees for clients disposing of food spoiled due to the power outages and tree and yard storm debris until Saturday, November 5, 2022. For more information, visit IWMC

Additionally, during the week of October 24, IWMC will complete seasonal property collection that was originally scheduled for the week of September 26 and missed due to Fiona. This will be the final collection of the season for these properties. Regularly scheduled curbside collection for customers based on the Collection Calendar will not be impacted.

The province of Prince Edward Island has partnered with private landowners to provide 18 debris disposal sites across the province. View map. Debris pits for the disposal of fallen trees and branches are open daily 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will remain open until the first snow fall.

Media contact:
April Gallant
Department of Transportation and Infrastructure
902-368-5112
aldgallant@gov.pe.ca

