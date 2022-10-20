Submit Release
On Supporting a Peaceful Transition in Chad

The United States condemns the violence in Chad involving clashes between security forces and demonstrators protesting the extension of Chad’s original 18-month transition period, which expires today. We are deeply concerned by reports of casualties and urge all parties to deescalate the situation and exercise restraint. We call for those responsible for the violence to be held accountable. We also condemn the attack that occurred outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy in which assailants in civilian clothes and private vehicles cleared police checkpoints and killed four individuals. We further condemn the unauthorized use of embassy property by demonstrators involved in the protests.

As the Chadian people pursue their aspirations for a credible transition to democracy, we call on all parties to refrain from violence and to prioritize dialogue and respect for human rights of citizens, including the right to freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly.

The United States regrets the results of the Chadian National Dialogue and their consequences for an inclusive, peaceful, and timely transition to a democratic and civilian-led government. We note with concern the government’s disregard for the clear directive of the African Union Peace and Security Council and public commitments of the Transitional Military Council that its leaders would not be candidates in upcoming elections.

The United States believes that a government selected by the people of Chad in a free and fair election, overseen by independent institutions, will offer the best hope for Chad to emerge from decades of conflict.  We will continue to support the people of Chad in pursuing their aspirations for a credible and timely transition to democracy.

