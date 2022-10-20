Tony scales, a multi-platinum music producer, is bridging music and psychedelics for the benefit of all
EINPresswire.com/ -- Maejor Tripp ‘The Journey Inward’, a psychedelic and music-based company co-founded by multi-platinum music producer, Tony Scales, and his longtime friend, the multi-platinum producer and recording artist — Maejor, sets out to chart high in the Mental & Spiritual Health space. The partners focus on expanding consciousness through the synthesis of music and mushrooms.
Tony Scales, professionally known as the Chef Tone, is an American music producer and songwriter who has collaborated with several renowned music artists. Tony received his first Grammy nomination in 2009 for Best Contemporary R&B Album for his contributions to Trey Songz's album, ‘Ready’. He received his second Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album in 2015 for contributing to Sean Paul's ‘Full Frequency’ album.
Scales has not been very vocal about his past, but in recent years, he has opened up and shared his idea of moving into the Mental Health & Wellness space. A few years ago, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor; after a month of routine checkups, the doctors found it to be Pituitary Adenoma. The diagnosis left him in a place of high anxiety, which is an unsuitable mental space for anyone to be in. Experiencing the trauma for almost a month, Scales started to spend a lot of time developing concepts in the psychedelic space for people sharing the same mental experience around health complications. Maejor became a clear partner as he is a cancer survivor, and they both share an understanding of the importance of mental health.
Over the years, Chef Tone has actively collaborated with Justin Bieber, Jamie Foxx, Trey Songz, Dr. Dre, Drake, Jacquees, Sean Paul, Queen Naija, and many other famous artists in the industry. Despite all the success, Tony Scales wanted to create a platform for people diagnosed with different health conditions that could ease their traumatic experience, inspiring him to form his own psychedelic space called Maejor Tripp.
