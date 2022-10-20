Submit Release
Babson College Announces the Naming of the Herring Family Entrepreneurial Leadership Village

Bruce Herring ’87, P’19 embodies entrepreneurial leadership and this gift deepens and strengthens his longtime connection to Babson College as well as shows his support for the strategic vision of the institution.

/EIN News/ -- Wellesley, MA, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Babson College today named the Herring Family Entrepreneurial Leadership Village (ELV) after a generous gift from Bruce Herring ’87, P’19 and Patricia Herring P’19. The building houses the Babson Executive Conference Center (BECC), an IACC-accredited Executive Conference Center, a hub of innovation, with thoughtfully appointed guest rooms, distinctive meeting facilities, and amenities.

The Herring Family ELV is the physical representation of Babson’s inclusive, people-focused strategy—Entrepreneurial Leaders Impacting Communities Everywhere. It’s a place and space that brings entrepreneurial leaders (students, faculty, staff, partners, and new stakeholders) together, as a community, for unique living and learning experiences as well as educational experimentation.

A former senior executive at Fidelity Investments, Bruce Herring has had a career in investment management and advising that spans over 30 years. Herring says his relationship with entrepreneurship started to shift when he discovered entrepreneurial leadership at Babson.

“I never thought of myself as an entrepreneur. I didn’t start a business. There’s so many amazing successful alumni entrepreneurs at Babson and I wasn’t one of them,” said Herring. “But, as we started talking about what it means to be a leader, and what it means to be an entrepreneurial leader and a creative problem solver, I started to realize that, in fact, while I wasn’t an entrepreneur in the classic sense, I was an entrepreneurial leader.”

A robust schematic design process for the Herring Family Entrepreneurial Leadership Village was completed in September 2022, and a construction team was selected. Design development is currently underway, with the studio and main level cafe in the first phase.

The building also will be home to a donor appreciation experience for Arthur M. Blank ’63, H'98. This digital display will highlight meaningful moments in Blank’s leadership journey, and share his special connection with the Babson community. Early development of this space is underway, and Babson’s leadership will be working closely with Brett Jewkes as renderings take shape. Jewkes is a member of the Blank family of businesses executive leadership team.

“Bruce connects with humanity on an individual basis and somehow elevates his mind and affections to a societal level,” said Stephen Spinelli Jr. MBA’92, PhD, president of Babson College. “I think he is a world class executive, an inspiring trustee, and a truly wonderful person.  Babson is blessed to have Bruce Herring and his family as a part of our family.”

About Babson College:

Babson College prepares and empowers entrepreneurial leaders who create, grow, and steward sustainable economic and social value everywhere. We shape the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge, skills, and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in organizations of all types and sizes. An international leader in entrepreneurship education recognized globally by U.S. News & World Report, our undergraduate, graduate, executive programs, and partnership opportunities are tailored to the needs of our world. 



Kathryn Balcerski
Babson College
kbalcerski@babson.edu

