Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol, Damien Hirst, Jeff Koons and Kenojuak Ashevak | Waddington's Prints & Multiples Auction

ANDY WARHOL, MICK JAGGER, (F&S., II. 140), FROM THE MICK JAGGER PORTFOLIO, 1975. Signed in pencil by Andy Warhol and in felt tip pen by Mick Jagger, numbered 26/250, sheet 43.5 x 28.9 in — 110.5 x 73.4 cm. Estimate: $60,000-$90,000

ANDY WARHOL, KAREN KAIN (F.S. II.236), 1980. Signed by Andy Warhol and Karen Kain in pencil. Numbered 87/200, sheet 40 x 32 in — 101.6 x 81.3 cm. Estimate: $30,000-40,000