Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol, Damien Hirst, Jeff Koons and Kenojuak Ashevak | Waddington's Prints & Multiples Auction

ANDY WARHOL, MICK JAGGER, (F&S., II. 140), FROM THE MICK JAGGER PORTFOLIO, 1975. Signed in pencil by Andy Warhol and in felt tip pen by Mick Jagger, numbered 26/250, sheet 43.5 x 28.9 in — 110.5 x 73.4 cm. Estimate: $60,000-$90,000
ANDY WARHOL, KAREN KAIN (F.S. II.236), 1980. Signed by Andy Warhol and Karen Kain in pencil. Numbered 87/200, sheet 40 x 32 in — 101.6 x 81.3 cm. Estimate: $30,000-40,000
Waddington's Major Prints & Multiples Auction November 5 - 10, 2022
Waddington's, Canada's oldest auction company founded in 1850, specializes in the broadest range of fine art, decorative arts, fine jewellery and fine wine and spirits to suit any collector’s taste. The Prints & Multiples Auction is offered online November 5 - 10, 2022.
Highlighted works in the auction include Lichtenstein's monumental 'View from the Window', lithograph, woodcut and screenprint in colours, from the Landscape Series, 1984. In this work Lichtenstein almost entirely obscures the landscape behind a thicket of obvious brushstrokes, both cartoon and realistic-looking in style – though they aren’t brushstrokes at all, but rather printed facsimiles. A nod to his 1960s 'Brushstroke' series, these motifs were central to Lichtenstein’s work: rather than using brushstrokes as a tool to make a final image, he made the brushstrokes his subject. Lichtenstein was fascinated by the idea of painting pictures about pictures – as with much of the artist’s work, this results in a great tension between flatness and depth, style and substance.
The great themes of pop icon Andy Warhol’s career – celebrity, sex, and glamour – found their ultimate expression in his celebrity portraits. Also featured in the auction is Warhol's screenprint 'Mick Jagger' (F&S., II. 140), from the Mick Jagger Portfolio, 1975; and 'Karen Kain' (F.S. II.236) 1980 screenprint in colours with diamond dust, signed by Andy Warhol and Karen Kain in pencil.
Other auction highlights include Marc Chagall's lithograph in colour, 'L'artiste Phénix', 1972 [Mourlot, 648]; Joan Miró's etching and aquatint 'Bethsabée', 1972 [DUPIN, 556] and lithograph 'Arlequin Circonscrit', 1973 [Maeght 887]; Fernand Léger and Paul Eluard's 'Liberté j'écris ton nom', folded screenprint in colours on wove paper, published by Editions Seghers, Paris; examples of the sometimes controversial but always engaging 'Balloon Dogs' by Jeff Koons, as well as prints by Piero Manzoni, Alberto Giacometti, Robert Motherwell, and more.
In keeping with Waddington's commitment to presenting Inuit and First Nations Art to its best advantage, also included is a selection of prints by Inuit artists including Kenojuak Ashevak and Jessie Oonark shedding a chronological and aesthetic light on printmaking and the variety of its history. Collectors will enjoy immersing themselves in this global and historical overview of printmaking, from its beginnings in the 17th century to its contemporary production in the 21st century.
The auction is offered by Waddington's November 5 - 10, 2022, with previews available to the public:
Sunday, November 6 from 12 noon to 4 pm ET
Monday, November 7, 10 am to 7 pm ET
Tuesday, November 8, 10 am to 5 pm ET, or by appointment.
Estimates in Canadian dollars.
