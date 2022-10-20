A LIFE TO REMEMBER
Author Abdul Qayum Safi pours his heart out in his memoir, One Life: An Afghan Remembers.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some people travel, eat, or read a book to relieve stress.
For Dr. Abdul Qayum Safi, his memoir "One Life: An Afghan Remembers" is dedicated to readers who feel unmotivated with their lives. This heartfelt book helps readers see the light in their hardships as they navigate through page-after-page of Safi's life.
In this memoir, the author narrates his life experiences as someone who struggles but finds a way to resolve things by viewing every adversity as a motivation to be successful.
Readers are invited on a walk into Safi's past as he reminisces about his life as a young boy who traveled alone from his village to Kabul, where he knew nobody; and looking back at how brave he was during his journey.
"One Life: An Afghan Remembers" lends readers a helping hand to let them know that they are not alone in their journey.
A reviewer from Amazon named S.J. Main rates the book 5 out of 5 stars. "What a fascinating read. This is a wonderful memoir, and I truly enjoyed reading it. What stands out most about this book is the author's honesty and revelations of what he has experienced in a beautiful way. I recommend this book to memoir readers." she added.
Author Dr. Abdul Qayum Safi was born in the valley of Pech, Kunar, Afghanistan. He and his family were forced to relocate to find safety due to war in his parent's village in Tanar, Khas Kunar, Afghanistan. Luckily, he got an opportunity to study in Lebanon and the United States of America, receiving three scholarships to study at the American University of Beirut in Lebanon, and Teacher's College, Columbia University, in New York City. "Just a little gratitude can unlock the great fullness of love. Let us give thanks with grateful hearts." Dr. Safi shares on his Facebook account.
Be motivated and get inspired by purchasing the book, "One Life: An Afghan Remembers" on Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, Better World Books, and other digital bookstores worldwide.
