U.S. Patent for Bioelectric Expression of Klotho, a Key Longevity and Disease-Fighting Protein Issued to Leonhardt Ventures

/EIN News/ -- Mission Viejo, California, United States, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonhardt Ventures, LLC is pleased to announce the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,471,686 covering bioelectric stimulation control of increasing Klotho, a protein must known for muscle regeneration and other powerful anti-aging properties. More than 3,000 papers have been published describing a clear connection between low Klotho levels and nearly all age-related ailments and major diseases, including heart and cardiovascular disease, muscle atrophy, kidney failure, cancer, brain disorders, high blood pressure and diabetes.

"This Klotho patent adds significant support to our goal mission to help people live longer and healthier lives. Adequate Klotho levels may be a critical factor in healthy aging and disease prevention. In landmark studies, mice deficient in Klotho exhibited accelerated aging and died 30% sooner than mice with normal Klotho levels. Mice receiving supplemental Klotho lived 30% longer with fewer aging-related ailments. In recent clinical studies, we have demonstrated up to a 150% increase in circulating Klotho with only two 45-minute bioelectric stimulation sessions a week for four weeks. We are conducting additional well controlled clinical studies to gather data to further demonstrate the safety and efficacy of this technology," stated Howard J. Leonhardt, Executive Chairman & CEO of Leonhardt Ventures, LLC.

This Klotho IP and technology has been licensed for use with numerous organ specific therapeutic candidate innovations, including the following:

Heart and Cardiovascular applications include heart, heart valve, and aorta regeneration, and high blood pressure management. Brain and Neurological applications include treatments for depression, memory loss, addiction, spinal cord injury, stroke, and traumatic brain injury. Cosmetic and Personal Care applications include skin and hair regeneration, accelerated teeth straightening and stabilization, and treatment of sleep apnea and breathing disorders, breast augmentation, and erectile dysfunction. Major Organ Regeneration applications include muscle building and regeneration and treatments for bladder dysfunction, kidney failure, liver failure, lung recovery, covid recovery, vision and hearing recovery, and knee joint pain. Cancer Klotho has been shown in some pre-clinical studies to exhibit tumor suppression activity. Our portfolio startup CanceCell is developing Klotho stimulation and other bioelectric and biologic treatments for cancer and has received 10 issued U.S. patents already.

The company is developing KlothoYears, a program to provide access to Klotho testing and education on ways to increase Klotho, and to provide participants with a comparison of their level to normal values for their age, gender, and other demographics. The program is in early beta launch research phase in only selected regions at this time and with plans in place to fully launch nationwide in the USA some time in 2023 with a tested full logistics system in place.

In 2021 Leonhardt Ventures LLC announced it purchased an exclusive license to intellectual property for KLOTHO EXPRESSING MESENCHYMAL STEM CELLS intended to be used in combination with its bioelectric IP for a wide range of longevity and wellness applications. Our research team believes this combination represents the potential to be a potent therapy for patients most in need.

About Leonhardt Ventures LLC: Founded in 1982 by Howard J. Leonhardt, Leonhardt Ventures LLC (formerly HJ Leonhardt & Co.) , located in Mission Viejo, CA, is a venture creation lab, product invention development laboratory, venture fund, and angel mentoring network. The Leonhardt team introduced the PolyCath TM line of cardiovascular balloon catheters in the 1980s, the TALENT TM (Taheri-Leonhardt) stent graft, StentValve, ProCell stem cell delivery catheters, PENSIL intravascular lung, RadiCath electromagnetic radiation delivery catheters, and bioelectric stimulators for improving blood flow in the 1990s. In 1987 Howard Leonhardt began a dialogue and collaboration with Dr. Robert. O. Becker Author of The Body Electric which influenced the forward pathway of the company. Since then, the company has primarily focused on the convergence of bioelectrics and biologics for longevity and wellness including tissue organ repair and regeneration. In 1989 the team working with Dr. Race Kao and Dr. George McGovern published their first paper on heart muscle regeneration with muscle stem cells (satellite cells) in The Physiologist. In 1999 working with Dr. Shinichi Kanno the team published their first bioelectric regeneration paper in CIRCULATION. In 2001, the Leonhardt team led the landmark first-ever non-surgical repair of a human heart with muscle stem cells working with Dr. Doris Taylor, Dr. Warren Sherman and Dr. Patrick Serruys. In 2019 Leonhardt led a team that completed the first ever percutaneous aortic stent based circulatory assist pump placement working with Dr. Adrian Ebner. More than 600,000 patients have have been treated with Leonhardt medical device and biotechnology inventions since 1988. The Leonhardt team has over 700 patent claims issued, pending, in process, optioned or licensed. A partial listing is available at https://patents.justia.com/inventor/howard-j-leonhardt . Leonhardt’s Launchpads founded in 2008 is the innovation and startup launch accelerator arm of Leonhardt Ventures LLC with an R&D lab at University Lab Partners at UCI Research Park, 5270 California Ave., Irvine, CA 92617. Leonhardt's Launchpad's portfolio of startups and innovations receives business mentoring and a variety of other support services from Cal-X Star Business Accelerator, Inc.

About Lionheart Health, Inc. : Lionheart Health, Inc. founded in 2021 in beta launch phase, is a sales, marketing, and distribution arm of Leonhardt Ventures LLC focused on commercializing disruptive technologies for longevity and wellness. They plan to launch several products in the U.S. and other markets beginning in 2023. These include;

BodStim™ is a bioelectric bodysuit that augments muscle building exercise and increases Klotho

is a bioelectric bodysuit that augments muscle building exercise and increases Klotho SkinStim™ bioelectric skin rejuvenation

bioelectric skin rejuvenation HairCell™ bioelectric hair rejuvenation

bioelectric hair rejuvenation ErectiStim™ by MyoStim ED bioelectric treatment for men's sexual wellness.

The company is working in partnership with established OEM manufacturers with FDA 510(k) market clearances for multiple indications, including muscle stimulation, pain/inflammation relief, and circulation improvement. The company also intends to launch a chain of Longevity and Wellness MedSpas based on its proprietary core technologies in 2024.

