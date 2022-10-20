Adams Diversified Equity Fund Reports Nine Month Results
/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) today announced the Fund’s results for the nine months ended September 30th. The total return on Adams Diversified Equity’s net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was -23.2%. Comparable figures for the S&P 500 and the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category Average were -23.9% and -24.0%, respectively. The total return on the market price of the Fund’s shares for the period was -24.3%.
For the twelve months ended September 30th, the total return on Adams Diversified Equity’s net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was -13.2%. Comparable figures for the S&P 500 and the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category were -15.5% and -16.0%, respectively. The total return on the market price of the Fund’s shares for the period was -14.8%.
The Third Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be available on or about October 26, 2022.
ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (09/30/2022)
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|10 Year
|Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NAV)
|-13.2%
|8.6%
|10.3%
|12.1%
|Adams Diversified Equity Fund (market price)
|-14.8%
|7.2%
|10.0%
|11.9%
|Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category
|-16.0%
|7.4%
|8.3%
|10.8%
|S&P 500
|-15.5%
|8.2%
|9.2%
|11.7%
NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED
The Fund’s net asset value at September 30, 2022, compared with the year earlier, was:
|09/30/2022
|09/30/2021
|Net assets
|$2,018,853,995
|$2,538,318,809
|Shares outstanding
|117,873,650
|111,027,198
|Net asset value per share
|$17.13
|$22.86
TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (09/30/2022)
|% of Net Assets
|Microsoft Corporation
|7.1%
|Apple Inc.
|6.7%
|Alphabet Inc. Class A
|4.0%
|Amazon.com, Inc.
|3.1%
|UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
|2.5%
|Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.*
|2.1%
|Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|1.9%
|Tesla, Inc.
|1.9%
|CVS Health Corporation
|1.8%
|Mastercard Incorporated Class A
|1.7%
|Total
|32.8%
|*Non-controlled affiliated closed-end fund
SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (09/30/22)
|% of Net Assets
|Information Technology
|26.0%
|Health Care
|15.3%
|Consumer Discretionary
|11.9%
|Financials
|10.9%
|Communication Services
|8.1%
|Industrials
|7.8%
|Consumer Staples
|6.5%
|Energy
|5.0%
|Utilities
|2.9%
|Real Estate
|2.6%
|Materials
|2.3%
About Adams Funds
Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO).The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 80 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.
