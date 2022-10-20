Submit Release
Innovate Conference Spotlights Nebraska’s Bioscience Ecosystem

Medical Breakthroughs Lead to Regional Economic Growth

/EIN News/ -- Omaha, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMAHA, Neb., October 20, 2022 – Today more than 100 attendees gathered at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) to learn about Nebraska’s contribution and leadership in the bioscience and medtech industries. The Innovate Conference, hosted by the Greater Omaha Chamber, Bio Nebraska, Omaha Public Power District and UNeMed, put a spotlight on the many Nebraska-based medical breakthroughs and unique opportunities that have propelled advancements in public health, patient outcomes and commercial patents.   

“Nebraska is a global leader in medical technology and bioscience innovation,” said Dr. Michael Dixon, president and CEO of UNeMed, the technology transfer and commercialization office for UNMC. “The research done here impacts the health and wellness of people across the world. We often think of Nebraska as an integral part of the agribusiness ecosystem, but our contributions to biotech cannot be overstated.”  

The Innovate Conference featured a keynote from Dr. Jim Linder, CEO of Nebraska Medicine and founder of Linseed Capital. Several panel discussions covered medtech startup companies in Nebraska, opportunities for venture capital and economic development considerations for expansion and growth. There were also VIP tours of UNMC’s Davis Global Center, iExcel and National Quarantine Center.   

“These one-of-kind research and innovation centers are a crown jewel for the life science cluster we’re building here in Omaha,” said Mark Norman, senior director of business attraction and expansion for the Greater Omaha Chamber. “The Innovate Nebraska conference was a great opportunity for us to connect the amazing breakthroughs being made in Nebraska with business leaders who can help bring those innovations to market and grow our local medtech ecosystem.” 

Innovate Nebraska led into the Bio Nebraska annual meeting, where Governor Pete Ricketts presented the Governor’s Bioscience Award. Earlier this month, Governor Ricketts officially proclaimed the month of October as Bioscience Month in Nebraska. 


