Westbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income for the Three Months and Year Ended September 30, 2022

/EIN News/ -- PEWAUKEE, Wis., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: WBBW), the holding company (the “Company”) for Westbury Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $2.5 million, or $1.02 per common share for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and $8.0 million, or $3.19 per common share, for the year ended September 30, 2022, compared to net income of $2.3 million, or $0.90 per common share for the three months ended September 30, 2021, and net income of $9.5 million, or $3.70 per common share, for the year ended September 30, 2021.

About Westbury Bancorp, Inc.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Westbury Bank. The Company's common shares are traded on OTC Pink under the symbol “WBBW”.

Westbury Bank is an independent community bank primarily serving communities in Washington and Waukesha Counties (Wisconsin) through its eight full service offices providing deposit and loan services to individuals, professionals and businesses throughout its markets.

Forward-Looking Information

Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is subject to various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the Company's operations and business environment. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or expected. Among the key factors that may have a direct bearing on the Company’s operating results, performance or financial condition are competition, the demand for the Company’s products and services, the Company's ability to maintain current deposit and loan levels at current interest rates, deteriorating credit quality, including changes in the interest rate environment reducing interest margins, changes in prepayment speeds, loan origination and sale volumes, charge-offs and loan loss provisions, the Company's ability to maintain required capital levels and adequate sources of funding and liquidity, the Company's ability to secure confidential information through the use of computer systems and telecommunications networks, and other factors as set forth in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.

WEBSITE: www.westburybankwi.com 

Contact: Kirk Emerich- Executive Vice President and CFO
   
  Greg Remus - President and CEO
   
  262-335-6037
   


  At or For the Three Months Ended:
    September 30,
2022		     June 30,
2022		     March 31,
2022		     December 31,
2021		     September 30,
2021		  
Selected Financial Condition Data:                              
Total assets $ 957,927   $ 953,792   $ 908,352   $ 914,633   $ 921,791  
Loans receivable, net   713,389     695,947     649,482     661,439     665,166  
Allowance for loan losses   9,270     9,020     9,019     8,997     8,995  
Securities available for sale   153,795     165,897     178,661     165,917     179,547  
Total liabilities   886,621     879,946     827,365     828,673     836,768  
Deposits   872,668     863,389     816,103     818,184     812,316  
Stockholders' equity   71,306     73,846     80,987     85,960     85,023  
                               
Asset Quality Ratios:                              
Non-performing assets to total assets   0.95 %   0.95 %   0.99 %   0.97 %   0.95 %
Non-performing loans to total loans   1.26 %   1.29 %   1.36 %   1.33 %   1.30 %
Total classified assets to total assets   2.10 %   1.93 %   1.02 %   1.01 %   0.98 %
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans   102.12 %   99.39 %   100.62 %   100.98 %   103.00 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   1.28 %   1.28 %   1.37 %   1.34 %   1.33 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized   0.07 %   %   %   %   %
           
Capital Ratios:          
Average equity to average assets   8.23 %   8.72 %   9.38 %   9.46 %   9.34 %
Equity to total assets at end of period   7.44 %   7.74 %   8.92 %   9.40 %   9.22 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)   12.97 %   13.55 %   13.80 %   13.43 %   13.23 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)   11.72 %   12.30 %   12.55 %   12.18 %   11.98 %
Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only)   9.04 %   9.58 %   9.59 %   9.27 %   9.22 %
CETI capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)   11.72 %   12.30 %   12.55 %   12.18 %   11.98 %
           


  Three Months Ended   Years Ended
  September 30,
2022		   September 30,
2021		   September 30,
2022		   September 30,
2021
                       
Selected Operating Data: (in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income $ 7,886   $ 7,246   $ 28,034   $ 28,799
Interest expense   252     330     1,029     1,560
Net interest income   7,634     6,916     27,005     27,239
Provision for loan losses   375         375     1,050
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   7,259     6,916     26,630     26,189
Service fees on deposit accounts   1,039     987     3,817     3,598
Gain on sale of loans   112     830     961     3,797
Other non-interest income   348     323     1,596     2,587
Total non-interest income   1,499     2,140     6,374     9,982
               
Compensation and employee benefits   3,093     3,246     12,501     12,311
Occupancy, furniture and equipment   600     712     2,372     2,594
Data processing   696     825     3,172     3,178
Other non-interest expense   934     1,075     3,855     4,803
Total non-interest expense   5,323     5,858     21,900     22,886
Income before income tax expense   3,435     3,198     11,104     13,285
Income tax expense   958     925     3,112     3,756
Net income $ 2,477   $ 2,273   $ 7,992   $ 9,529
               
Basic earnings per share $ 1.02   $ 0.90   $ 3.19   $ 3.70
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.96   $ 0.85   $ 2.98   $ 3.52


  For the Three Months Ended:
    September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   March 31,
2022		   December 31,
2021		   September 30,
2021
Selected Operating Data: (in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income $ 7,886 $ 6,791 $ 6,532 $ 6,824 $ 7,246
Interest expense   252   227   245   305   330
Net interest income   7,634   6,564   6,287   6,519   6,916
Provision for loan losses   375        
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   7,259   6,564   6,287   6,519   6,916
Service fees on deposit accounts   1,039   946   910   922   987
Gain on sale of loans   112   135   272   442   830
Other non-interest income   348   347   436   465   323
Total non-interest income   1,499   1,428   1,618   1,829   2,140
           
Salaries, employee benefits, and commissions   3,093   3,189   3,216   3,003   3,246
Occupancy and furniture and equipment   600   585   629   559   712
Data processing   696   852   829   795   825
Other non-interest expense   934   961   984   975   1,075
Total non-interest expense   5,323   5,587   5,658   5,332   5,858
                     
Income before income tax expense   3,435   2,405   2,247   3,016   3,198
Income tax expense   958   693   662   798   925
Net income $ 2,477 $ 1,712 $ 1,585 $ 2,218 $ 2,273
           
Basic earnings per share $ 1.02 $ 0.67 $ 0.62 $ 0.88 $ 0.90
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.96 $ 0.63 $ 0.58 $ 0.82 $ 0.85


  At or For the Three Months Ended At or For the Year Ended
  September 30,
2022		   September 30,
2021		 September 30,
2022		   September 30,
2021
Selected Financial Performance Ratios:                            
Return on average assets   1.02 %     0.99 %   0.86 %     1.06 %
Return on average equity   13.21 %     10.46 %   9.71 %     11.34 %
Interest rate spread   3.40 %     3.17 %   3.09 %     3.22 %
Net interest margin   3.41 %     3.18 %   3.09 %     3.23 %
Non-interest expense to average total assets   2.20 %     2.56 %   2.37 %     2.55 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   103.94 %     105.60 %   104.88 %     105.10 %
             
Per Share and Stock Market Data:            
Basic earnings per share $ 1.02     $ 0.90   $ 3.19     $ 3.70  
Diluted earnings per share   0.96       0.85     2.98       3.52  
Basic weighted average shares outstanding   2,430,671       2,520,527     2,505,508       2,573,599  
Book value per share - excluding unallocated ESOP shares $ 29.26     $ 32.95   $ 29.26     $ 32.95  
Book value per share - including unallocated ESOP shares $ 29.20     $ 32.21   $ 29.20     $ 32.21  
Closing market price $ 28.20     $ 28.95   $ 28.95     $ 28.95  
Price to book ratio - excluding unallocated ESOP shares   96.38 %     87.86 %   96.38 %     87.86 %
Price to book ratio - including unallocated ESOP shares   96.58 %     89.88 %   96.58 %     89.88 %
                             

Analysis of Net Interest Income

Net interest income represents the difference between the income we earn on interest-earning assets and the interest expense we pay on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income also depends upon the relative amounts of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and the interest rates earned or paid on them. The following table sets forth average balance sheets, average yields and costs, and certain other information for the periods indicated. Average balances are derived from daily average balances for all periods. Non-accrual loans were included in the computation of average balances, but have been reflected in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. The yields set forth below include the effect of loan fees, discounts and premiums that are amortized or accreted to interest income.

    For the Years Ended September 30,
      2022       2021  
    Average
Outstanding
Balance		   Interest   Yield/Cost   Average
Outstanding
Balance		   Interest   Yield/Cost
                                     
                                     
Assets:   (Dollars in Thousands)
Loans   $ 679,098   $ 25,205   3.71 %   $ 664,441   $ 26,647   4.01 %
Taxable securities     138,851     2,177   1.57       98,974     1,612   1.63  
Securities exempt from federal income taxes(1)     32,893     450   1.73       33,413     454   1.36  
Fed funds sold and other interest-earning deposits     23,782     202   0.85       46,254     86   0.19  
Total interest-earning assets     874,624     28,034   3.21       843,082     28,799   3.42  
Noninterest-earning assets     51,326             55,765        
  Total assets   $ 925,950           $ 898,847        
                         
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:                        
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   $ 251,556       %   $ 229,206       %
                         
Checking accounts     169,381     135   0.08 %     160,906     140   0.09 %
Passbook and statement savings     217,653     112   0.05       194,849     100   0.05  
Variable rate money market     111,715     108   0.10       109,031     117   0.11  
Certificates of deposit     78,150     497   0.64       101,084     1,020   1.01  
Total interest bearing deposits     576,899     852   0.15       565,870     1,377   0.24  
  Total deposits     828,455     852   0.10       795,076     1,377   0.17  
                         
Short-term FHLB advances     319     2   0.63 %     27       0.20 %
Long-term FHLB advances           %     2,685     1   0.04 %
Line of credit     320     18   5.63 %     2,432     93   3.82 %
Total borrowings     5,477     177   3.23 %     7,130     183   2.57 %
Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities     833,932     1,029   0.12 %     802,206     1,560   0.19 %
Other liabilities     9,732             12,683        
Total liabilities     843,664             814,889        
Stockholders' equity     78,398             83,959        
    $ 922,062           $ 898,848        
Net interest income       $ 27,005           $ 27,239    
Net interest rate spread           3.09 %           3.23 %
Net interest-earning assets   $ 40,692           $ 40,876        
Net interest margin           3.09 %           3.23 %
Average of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities           104.88 %           105.10 %
                             
1.  Non-taxable investment income is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a 21% federal tax rate.
 


    For the Three Months Ended
September 30,		   For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
      2022       2021  
                         
    Average
Outstanding
Balance		   Interest   Yield/Cost   Average
Outstanding
Balance		   Interest   Yield/Cost
                         
Assets:                        
Loans   $ 710,356   $ 7,056   3.94 %   $ 657,091   $ 6,580   3.97 %
Taxable securities     135,437     721   2.11 %     131,815     525   1.58 %
Securities exempt from federal income taxes(1)     30,579     110   1.81 %     39,848     126   1.59 %
Fed funds sold and other interest-earning deposits     28,466     143   1.99 %     33,699     15   0.18 %
Total interest-earning assets     904,838     8,030   3.52       862,453     7,246   3.33 %
Noninterest-earning assets     53,171             52,706        
Total assets   $ 958,009           $ 915,159        
                         
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:                        
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   $ 261,961       %   $ 240,264       %
                         
Checking accounts     182,120     40   0.09 %     163,163     33   0.08 %
Passbook and statement savings     226,109     31   0.05 %     208,224     26   0.05 %
Variable rate money market     122,531     35   0.11 %     109,101     25   0.09 %
Certificates of deposit     71,812     93   0.51 %     92,860     211   0.90 %
Total interest bearing deposits     602,572     199   0.13 %     573,348     295   0.20 %
Total deposits     864,533     199   0.09 %     813,612     295   0.14 %
                         
Short-term FHLB advances           %           %
Long-term FHLB advances           %           %
Term note     4,677     38   3.22 %     1,946     23   4.69 %
Line of credit     1,268     16   5.01 %     1,166     11   3.74 %
Total borrowings     5,945     54   3.60 %     3,112     34   4.33 %
Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities     870,478     253   0.12 %     816,724     329   0.16 %
                         
Other liabilities     10,959             11,500        
Total liabilities     881,437             828,224        
Stockholders' equity     76,572             86,934        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 958,009           $ 915,158        
                         
Net interest income       $ 7,777           $ 6,917    
Net interest rate spread           3.40 %           3.17 %
Net interest-earning assets   $ 34,360           $ 45,729        
Net interest margin           3.41 %           3.18 %
Average of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities           103.95 %           105.60 %
                             
1.  Non-taxable investment income is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a 21% federal tax rate.
 


A summary of the balances of loans follows:
 
  September 30,
2022 		  September 30,
2021
   
Real Estate:      
  Single family $ 113,818   $ 104,235
  Multifamily   236,347     214,592
  Commercial real estate non-owner occupied   119,765     133,123
  Commercial real estate owner occupied   91,347     83,072
  Construction and land development   20,773     22,431
    Total Real Estate   582,050     557,453
Commercial Business   111,871     86,084
Commercial Business - Payroll Protection Program       11,222
       
Consumer and Other:      
  Home equity lines of credit   16,232     13,612
  Life insurance cash value loans   6,385     5,435
  Other   486     1,106
    Total Consumer   23,103     20,153
       
    Total Loans   717,024     674,912
Less:      
  Net deferred loan fees   168     751
  Allowance for loan losses   9,270     8,995
    Net Loans $ 707,586   $ 665,166
       


A summary of the balances of deposits follows:
 
  September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
  Amount Percent   Amount Percent
Negotiable order for withdrawal accounts:          
Non-interest bearing $ 275,017 31.52 %   $ 241,133 29.69 %
Interest bearing   180,912 20.73 %     163,795 20.16 %
    455,929 52.25 %     404,928 49.85 %
           
Passbook and statement savings   223,859 25.65 %     207,499 25.54 %
Variable rate money market accounts   123,999 14.21 %     111,537 13.73 %
Certificates of deposit   68,881 7.89 %     88,352 10.88 %
  $ 872,668 100.00 %   $ 812,316 100.00 %

